Doughnut economics: Krispy Kreme chain rolls out as Porter's newsagents wraps up

KRISY KREME’s familiar green and red bowtie logo is set to replace the stark PORTÉR lettering at the former newsagents’ corner shop on St Patrick’s Street, following confirmation that the wildly popular global doughnut brand has signed a deal to lease the store.

Poised to become Cork City’s new sweet spot, the iconic confectioner has taken out a 10 year lease on the ground floor only of Porter’s, which closed last October, ending its 46-year presence on the high street.

The arrival to Cork of the doughnut chain follows on from the introduction of a dedicated Krispy Kreme manufacturing plant, in Naas, Co Kildare, which the franchise said would mean that “doughnuts are made fresh and delivered daily”.

The decision by the confectioner to move into Cork City’s main street is further evidence of an uplift in St Patrick’s Street’s fortunes, which suffered badly during the pandemic.

The Irish Examiner recently revealed that Spain fashion giant Mango is set to become the new tenant at the long-closed former Quills store, next to the Savoy Shopping Mall, while closer to the Porter store, UK footwear brand Dune and outdoor wear specialists The North Face have opened in the past number of months. Another new arrival is gift shop Seasons of Ireland who have signed a 10-year lease at No 79 St Patrick’s Street, a former Carphone Warehouse store, while upmarket fashion brand Flannels, owned by House of Fraser/Sports Direct, is due to open at the former Eason store, across from up-for-sale Debenhams, by Easter this year. Negotiations to sell the €20m Debenhams' building are at an advanced stage.

Savills agent Lia Dennehy, who brokered the Mango deal, also oversaw the Krispy Kreme deal.

The lease terms include a break clause - at year five - and annual rent of €90,000 per annum, exclusive of VAT.

“It’s great to bring another international brand to Cork and I’ve no doubt that they will perform excellently in this city centre location,” Ms Dennehy said.

Krispy Kreme first opened in North Caroline, USA in 1937. It opened its 1000th store in 2014 and launched in Ireland in 2018 to much fanfare, making the headlines when grid-locked traffic caused chaos at the new 24-hour drive-thru in Blanchardstown.