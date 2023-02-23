End of Cork's Marathon gas pipeline link will fuel site sale interest

Listed this week with agents Savills is a Mahon/Blackock Cork development site with offices, at the end of an energy company winddown, being sold on behalf of PSE Kinsale Energy, formerly Marathon Oil Ireland and now owned by Malaysian energy giant, Petronas.
The base for Marathon since they initiated natural gas production off the Old Head of Kinsale in 1978, the company’s offices also oversaw activities in gas fields at Ballycotton and Seven Heads as well as the Kinsale Head.
Production ceased in 2020 as supplies exhausted and there has been a complicated process of decommissioning of rigs and infrastructure since then, rolling on until the third quarter of 2023.
Marathon’s presence was an important boost for the Cork economy, and Ireland’s own indigenous energy supplies: The Kinsale field enabled Ireland to be self-sufficient in gas supply until 1995, being instrumental in the development of the national natural gas network in Ireland with supplies piped ashore to Inch in Cork harbour.
A statement on behalf of the vendors Petronas/PSE Kinsale Energy Ltd, former operators of the Kinsale Head gas field in the Celtic Sea noted “production from the fields ceased in July 2020, after more than 40 years of operations. The process of safely decommissioning PSE Kinsale Energy’s facilities has been ongoing for a number of years and is expected to be completed in quarter three 2023.