Butchers cut...and run: Cork brothers Simon and Patrick O’Flynn hang up the cleavers after 128 years service between them on the block

DESCRIBED as “a revered part of Cork city’s trading history,” the four-storey 3,000 sq ft premises occupied for over 40 years by O’Flynn’s Butchers at 36 Marlboro Street is up for sale.

Billing the very attractive building with 20’ frontage and double display windows as 2a trophy property,” agents Brian Olden and Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing guide at €425,000, noting the vendors, brothers Simon (aged 82, working here 65 years) and Patrick O’Flynn (77, 63 years service) are retiring after generations under the John O’Flynn & Sons business banner.

Fire at the English Market Cork in 1980

The heritage company moved to 36 Marlboro Street after a fire destroyed portion of the English Market (since reinstated and upgraded) in 1980, where they’d had a stall since the 1890s.

Picture: Larry Cummins

Prior to the brothers arrival on Marlboo Street, No 36 had served as a booskshop, Fallons, and trading under its current guise ceases this weekend at the shop.

Counter sale: interior of 36 before a change of use

Firemen battle conflagration at the English Market, Princes Street, Cork in 1980. Picture Denis Minihane

With its graceful curved double bay windows, No 36 has just over 1,000 sq ft at ground with internal access only to the upper levels where there’s a further 2,000 sq ft plus attic.

Flame-grilled

The retail units is open plan and adaptable and the upper floors were “somewhat surplus to requirements for the vacating occupier, but present scope and opportunity to refurbish, remodel and renew this under-utilised space,” say the selling agents, adding they may also have residential potential, subject to planning, consents, etc.

What's the beef? Queen Elizabeth II meeting fish monger Pat O'Connell, another inter-generational trader at The English Market

City central No 36 is mid-section on long-pedestriansed Marlboro Street, between Oliver Plunkett Street and Patrick Street, with neighbouring occupiers including Tony’s Menswear, barbers MetroMan, Casino, O’Donovans Off Licence, Nosta Restaurant, The Thomond Bar, and Ladbrokes.

Details: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717.