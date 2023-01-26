West link indeed as West Cork family Cronins buy Cork city's Westlink filling station, shop and forecourt for over €1.7 million

Cronin family retailers add a city base to their West Cork Ballylickey, Leap and Union Hall retail 'basket'
West link indeed as West Cork family Cronins buy Cork city's Westlink filling station, shop and forecourt for over €1.7 million

Into the West....link. West Cork family buy city business for over €1.7m guide via agents  Lisney

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

THE name ‘Westlink’ may indeed have done the trick in the successful €1.7m+ sale of a Cork city filling station business – it has been bought by a family, Cronins, who already own two fuel and shops businesses, plus a Centra,  in West Cork.

Sold for over its €1.7m guide via agents Lisney is the Westlink Service Stations on the city’s southern fringes at Lower Pouladuff Road: the profile service station, operated with Inver, included forecourt, canopy and a detached block of three two-storey industrial units on a half acre site off the N41 and near Cork Builders Providers, retail warehousing and car showrooms.

Inver now the brand at Westlink
Inver now the brand at Westlink

It was sold as a going concern for owners who’d operated it since 2002, and it switched from suppliers Texaco to be Cork city’s first Inver station in 2019.

Purchasers are the well-known Cronin family from West Cork, who operate businesses in Ballylickey, alongside a hardware store by Eagle Point, at Lea, also on the N71 and they took over a long-established Centra also in Union Hall in 2021.

Auctioneer David McCarthy said “as expected there was strong interest from existing filling station operators. It’s rare that opportunities of this type come to the market, especially in such a strategic location. The fact that there is an opportunity to grow the business further, given that there are plans to expand the floor area of the shop and seating area for the deli, enhanced the appeal of the property.

The purchasers added “we’re delighted to add the Westlink Service Station to our existing business portfolio of Cronin’s Centras, Inver Service Stations and a hardware store, thereby expanding our business interests from West Cork to include this prominent filling station near Cork city.’’ Details: Lisney 021-4275079

More in this section

Rub shoulders with Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal with Schull pub An Tigín up for sale Rub shoulders with Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal with Schull pub An Tigín up for sale
Chance of a lift? Upward-only rent reviews at Cork city premises occupied by Anderco Chance of a lift? Upward-only rent reviews at Cork city premises occupied by Anderco
The spirited €250m investment next door (or other varied accommodation?)  could boost sale hopes of Midleton guest business The spirited €250m investment next door (or other varied accommodation?)  could boost sale hopes of Midleton guest business
<p>109 Oliver Plunkett Street, home to a Vodafone store, is on the market for €1.8m</p>

€1.8m Cork phone store expected to attract upwardly mobile investors 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.251 s