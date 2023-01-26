West link indeed as West Cork family Cronins buy Cork city's Westlink filling station, shop and forecourt for over €1.7 million

THE name ‘Westlink’ may indeed have done the trick in the successful €1.7m+ sale of a Cork city filling station business – it has been bought by a family, Cronins, who already own two fuel and shops businesses, plus a Centra, in West Cork.

Sold for over its €1.7m guide via agents Lisney is the Westlink Service Stations on the city’s southern fringes at Lower Pouladuff Road: the profile service station, operated with Inver, included forecourt, canopy and a detached block of three two-storey industrial units on a half acre site off the N41 and near Cork Builders Providers, retail warehousing and car showrooms.