Cobh's Historic Commodore Hotel is aiming for the stars - and not just the rating 

A LAUREL and Hardy convention honouring the stars of The Fixer Uppers is set to take place next September in Cobh’s historic Commodore Hotel, which is currently undergoing its own expansive “fixing up” programme, as part of a €2 million investment plan.

The three-year programme, designed to improve the hotel’s rating from three star to four, is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Already €0.5 million has been spent on the Commodore, which has been owned by the O’Shea family since 1968. Improvement works, including installing new bathrooms in about half of the hotel’s 47 bedrooms was completed last year and work to replace the remaining bathrooms is underway this week.

Managing director John Gately said they also intend to add three new suites and two new bedrooms by the end of 2024, bringing the room count to 52, with the ultimate aim to turn it into a 60-bedroom hotel that attracts visitors all year around.

John Gately, managing director of the Commodore Hotel, Cobh pictured on the third floor of the hotel which is having its bathrooms refurbished. Picture Dan Linehan

He said the work will not require any extensions to the hotel, but rather the return to use of many unused rooms such as the snooker room and various offices, with a view to improving the customer experience.

“Business is already not as seasonal as it used to be, but really we want to move away entirely for seasonality. We want it to be a great hotel in a great area that brings in visitors all year around and draws in a national and international clientele.

“There are plenty of examples of hotels that have been reborn and brought back to their former glory that are of great benefit to their area, like the Cashel Palace and the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore,” Mr Gately said.

5-star Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, Co Waterford

5-star Cashel Palace Hotel, Co Tipperary

He said the Commodore’s history is a key draw for tourists. For instance it was to the Commodore that many of the survivors of the Lusitania were brought after their cruise ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat during the First World War.

Lusitania cruise liner was torpedoed by a German U-boat in May 2015

Unfortunately for the then owners, the Humberts, of whom hotel proprietor Otto Humbert was German-born, they were forced into hiding in the wine cellar as an angry mob gathered outside calling for the hotel to be burnt down.

Mr Gately, former owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire and the Montenotte Hotel in Montenotte, said Otto Humbert’s great grand-daughter visited the hotel last summer and spent a few days researching the family history. Other famous guests include Hollywood Marvel legend, Paul Rudd, whose father used to come to Cobh for fishing. Mr Gately said Paul Rudd is a repeat customer.

Hollywood actor and Marvel legend Paul Rudd pictured with staff at the Commodore Hotel

The MD is looking forward to the Laurel and Hardy “Sons of the Desert” convention (named after one of the slapstick duo’s most famous movies) next September, with Cobh chosen by the actors’ fan club as it was one of the places they visited during a tour of Europe.

A function room on which some work is being done should be back in action by the time the convention takes place. It’s not the original function room (now a carpark), which could hold 500 people at the time the hotel, then known as Queen's Hotel, was built in 1854. Recorded as the country’s first purpose-built hotel, it had 50 rooms at the time, known as “sitting and sleeping arrangements” and it had fresh and salt water baths.

The hotel's link with cruise liners continues and with up to 120 liner due in this year, Mr Gately said about a third of passengers will visit the town.

Cruise liner in Cobh Picture: David Creedon

“Cobh is the only place, besides Sydney in Australia, that liners can tie up at the quayside,” Mr Gately said.

The town enjoys excellent rail links with Cork City and Mr Gately said they are working to entice visitors to the city to travel east instead of west.

Commodore Hotel Picture: Denis Minihane

Cobh, where a wealth of tourist attractions have been developed over the last few decades, including Cobh Heritage Centre, the Titanic Experience, Spike Island, Sirius Arts Centre and Cork Harbour tours, is also set to benefit from an improved public realm under plans for a new urban streetscape by Palermo architect Giulia Vallone.

Casement Square, Cobh: Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan.

A Cork County Council spokesperson said they are "awaiting a funding call from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Environment under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and will submit an application once the call is open".