Colliers opens Munster base in Cork City

Property advisory firm in 63 countries and extends Irish reach
Munster odyssey. Cruise ship Aegean Odyssey at  Horgan's Quay, Cork City, Ireland, where international agency Colliers is to drop anchor. Pic  David Creedon

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 12:00
Tommy Barker reports

INTERNATIONAL property agency Colliers has just opened a permanent Munster region office in Cork city, set to operate from Clarendon Properties’ HQ/Horgans Quay development next to Kent Rail Station and anchored by Apple.

The company which operates in 63 countries and has a strong presence in Dublin, has reappointed Philip Littlewood, FRICS FSCSI to head its Munster valuations and advisory services.

Colliers' Philip Littlewood is to head up their new Munster valuation and advisory service at Horgans Quay
Having practiced in the UK mainland Europe and Ireland, Mr Littlewood joined Colliers Dublin in 2014 and later moved to Cork’s Cohalan Downing on the South Mall (2018-2023) as Head of Valuation: Colliers and Cohalan Downing have had a long alliance, often operating as joint agents on key sales in commercial and country homes sectors.

In what Colliers say is a strategic move, Mr Littlewood who has 25 years’ experience including work with the UK's national housing and regeneration body, the Homes & Communities Agency, on the delivery of urban regeneration projects, has now rejoined Colliers as Director of Valuation and Advisory Services “with the objective of spearheading the firm’s Valuation and Advisory service lines in the Munster region,” it confirmed this month and said they will have “a permanent presence” at Horgan’s Quay from this month.

According to Emmett Page, Colliers’ Head of Valuation and Advisory Services Ireland, the move “will further enhance our existing service lines in the region. Colliers continue to see the Munster region as an important growth sector for our clients and in particular our advisory and valuation service lines. We look forward to Philip assisting with our growth plans with his significant local knowledge, experience and expertise of the Munster property market." 

Colliers MD Declan Stone said the enhanced team “is an important milestone and further commitment to our key clients operating in this region. We look forward to developing further our valuation and advisory team based in Cork. “ Details:

www.colliers.com/en-ie

