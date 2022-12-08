West Cork former bar and eatery Casey's of Union Hall for price of a small family home - just €275,000

That price guide is for the property with six first- floor bedrooms: if a buyer wants to reopen as a bar, it will cost a further €50,000 for the licence.
Selling agent Pat Maguire says there’s considerable further potential in the former pub/restaurant, offering it with or without licence and saying it’s in good overall condition. It also previous offered B&B, with four of its six bedrooms en suite.
Union Hall was a centre of frenetic filming bursts in summer 2020 as a crew of up to 120 worked on the Higher Ground Netflix series 'Bodkin,' filmed in West Cork as well as a number of other Irish locations.
Caseys comes to market after a summer 2002 offer of the high-end Nicos restaraurant in the heart of Schull further along the West Cork coastline. Rebuilt to an exceptionally high standards, Nicos was launched at €1.2m by Pat Maguire Properties, later reduced to €980,000 but is understood to have been recently taken of the market.
Details: Pat Maguire Properties 028-22822.