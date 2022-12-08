West Cork former bar and eatery Casey's of Union Hall for price of a small family home - just €275,000

Six bed premises can be bought with bar licence for €325,000, or switched to residential use
Casey's Bar Union Hall is guided at 275,000 by agent Pat Maguire, or €325,000 with licence

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 07:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A long-standing West Cork bar and business premises, in a village set for Netflix series exposure in 2023 in a series being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground, is for sale for the price of a modest local private house.

Listed with a €275,000 advised
minimum value is Casey's Bar of Union Hall, in the thriving tourism and trawler
fishing community on the Wild Atlantic Way, off the main Clonakilty to
Skibbereen N71 road.

That price guide, quoted by agent Pat Maguire, is for a six-bedroomed Main St premises of long-standing with beer garden to the back fringing a tidal
lagoon in the village core.

Rear beer garden by lagoon
 That price guide is for the property with six first- floor bedrooms: if a buyer wants to reopen as a bar, it will cost a further €50,000 for the licence.

Casey's has been a long-established bar restaurant which came under new management a few years ago and is one of a number of hospitality businesses in the scenic village facing Glandore.

Casey's is on the same side of Main St as the redeveloped Dock Wall restaurant and bar which trades indoors and outdoors with similar rear beer garden with water frontage), and it is close too to another highly-regarded business Dintys. Caseys may be bought for
renewed commercial use (it has a
commercial kitchen and layout) or for conversion to private domestic use.

Selling agent Pat Maguire says there’s considerable further potential in the former pub/restaurant, offering it with or without licence and saying it’s in good overall condition. It also previous offered B&B, with four of its six bedrooms  en suite.

Union Hall was a centre of frenetic filming bursts in summer 2020 as a crew of up to 120 worked on the Higher Ground Netflix series 'Bodkin,' filmed in West Cork as well as a number of other Irish locations. 

Filming for the Netflix series “Bodkin” had large crowd scenes filling the streets in Union Hall for a  Halloween Carnival.
Caseys comes to market after a summer 2002 offer of the high-end Nicos restaraurant in the heart of Schull further along the West Cork coastline. Rebuilt to an exceptionally high standards, Nicos was launched at €1.2m by Pat Maguire Properties, later reduced to €980,000 but is understood to have been recently taken of the market.

Details: Pat Maguire Properties 028-22822.

