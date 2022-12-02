Townhouse and apartment options at Marine Hotel in West Cork's Riviera, Glandore

Plans for the block sale of The Marine Hotel and apartment complex in scenic Glandore for €5m have been revised to allow for individual sales of its more affordable apartments and townhouses.

The entire complex, consisting of a 7,000 sq ft hotel/bar/restaurant and 17 apartments and townhouses, was put up for sale last June with a guide price of €5m, by Cork City-based publican-turned-property-developer, Tom Scriven (formerly of the Rebel Bar group).

However with potential buyers showing strong interest in acquiring individual lots, the sales strategy has pivoted, and it is now open to purchasers to bulk-buy apartments and townhouses or to purchase units on an individual basis.

The guide price for the standard two-bed apartment is €220,000, while the three-bed terraced townhouses are guiding at €325,000. Of the 17 units, there are approximately 10 remaining, with others at the “sale agreed” stage, at “very close to the guide”, according to Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers, joint agent with Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde.

Other lot options include:

Buying the 7,000 sq ft commercial wing of the business which includes the former bar (still has a bar licence)/restaurant/kitchens. This block is directly over the water’s edge and Mr Scriven says it’s suitable for conversion to six luxury apartments. The guide price is €700,000.

Buying what’s known as The Coach House, a self-contained detached block which includes one townhouse and three apartments, currently producing rental of c€84,000 pa. One of these apartments, known as The Penthouse, is larger and overlooks the harbour. The guide for this larger apartment is €350,000. The entire Coach House block guide is €1m.

Mr O’Sullivan said there was “quite a lot of interest in single apartments” and as “no-one had come in with a bid for the overall complex”, they had decided to dispose of it in separate lots.

Mr Donoghue said interest in the property is strong, “locally, nationally and internationally”, given its location on what is dubbed the Riviera of West Cork.

The Coach House has attracted enquiries from the USA, while there has been interest from France in relation to the former hotel. Interest in the accommodation units is both local and national, Mr Donoghue said.

For a buyer interested in the 7,000 sq ft commercial block, the opportunity to convert it into apartments is facilitated by a change in regulations that allow the conversion of vacant commercial buildings into residential, once they have been vacant for two years, and if the building was once used for the purpose intended, which is the case for The Marine Hotel.

This planning exemption was introduced under an amendment to the 2018 Planning Regulations and remains in place until the end of 2025. Mr Scriven said the block might suit a large family with a connection to the area who could fund the conversion between them and create holiday boltholes. Or an investor might look at additional rental income.

The change-of-use planning exemption also means the apartments/townhouses can be sold as permanent homes, or for use as longterm rentals, even though they were built originally under a planning grant for holiday homes.

Four of the units (separate to the 17 now for sale) were sold to Cork County Council four years ago and a number of others are long-term lets.

The agents say the residential units are in excellent condition, while the commercial block has potential for conversion to “exclusive seafront apartments”. A hotel business might struggle with seasonality of trade.

Mr Scriven’s company, Darcor Developments Ltd, bought the complex for €2m in 2015 when it was a receiver sale. It was built in the noughties by the O’Brien family but closed in 2013.

The hotel, which has parking, is right by the pier with stunning views over Glandore Harbour.

Glandore itself is one of the country’s most enviable settings and properties typically command some of West Cork’s highest prices. Georgian mansion Stone Hall sold for €3m last year, while nearby Kilfinnan Castle sold for €5.7m in 2019.

Glandore is just over an hour’s drive from Cork Airport.

Details: Andy Donoghue, Hodnett Forde Tel: 023 8833367 or Kevin O’Sullivan, Barry Auctioneers Tel: 021 4279677.