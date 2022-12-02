Townhouse and apartment options at Marine Hotel in West Cork's Riviera, Glandore

- Buying the 7,000 sq ft commercial wing of the business which includes the former bar (still has a bar licence)/restaurant/kitchens. This block is directly over the water’s edge and Mr Scriven says it’s suitable for conversion to six luxury apartments. The guide price is €700,000.
- Buying what’s known as The Coach House, a self-contained detached block which includes one townhouse and three apartments, currently producing rental of c€84,000 pa. One of these apartments, known as The Penthouse, is larger and overlooks the harbour. The guide for this larger apartment is €350,000. The entire Coach House block guide is €1m.
: Andy Donoghue, Hodnett Forde Tel: 023 8833367 or Kevin O’Sullivan, Barry Auctioneers Tel: 021 4279677.