Calling all squires! Come for the good life by Lough Derg at €950,000 Georgian original with 36 acres

A SETTING close to Lough Derg is helping to draw interest from far and wide in Kilodiernan House, a former Georgian era glebe home near Puckane village and Nenagh town, in Co Tipperary – and the property package is pretty fine too.

Kilodiernan House has typical Georgian symmetry

Dating back a full two centuries, to c 1820, the house is a solid, Georgian home on 36 acres of land, up a long and lovely approach avenue past mature hardwood trees, some possibly as old as the house itself.

A private home for decades, it’s in a secluded setting, with attached conservatory/sun room, and backs onto an enclosed courtyard.

Split level conservatory

There are loughs nearby to the north, and the village of Puckane is within a short walk in an area celebrated in song (‘The Broad Majestic Shannon’) by none other than The Pogues’ Shane McGowan, who spent childhood summers in the vicinity.

Setting near Lough Derg

Now up for sale with a €950,000 AMV quoted by estate agent William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot in conjunction with country homes specialist Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald’s Country Homes wing, in its first few weeks on the market it has attracted viewings from the US, Germany, the UK and Irish home-hunters too.

Gated living?

It’s a very intact, two-storey over basement home, with just over 4,000 sq ft within in a listed structure (which means it’s BER exempt), and has exposed stone walls and brick reveals, with Doric columns fronting a round-headed door ope with attractive fanlight, leading to a central hall.

With high ceilings internally, it has reception rooms left and right, the latter a formal dining room, while a glazed door in a drawing room facing leads to external steps down to the sheltered side garden, next to a quite elaborate conservatory.

That lean-to conservatory – which is south-aspected – is reached up a few steps from the lower ground floor, where there are less formal linked reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with blue Aga, pantry, utility and boot room, with a door to the rear, largely enclosed courtyard.

Courtyard

On the top floor are five bedrooms, one with dressing room, and all have attractive garden/ground views. The main bathroom has a jetted corner bath, bidet and shower.

Kilodiernan House appears in very good order for an 1820s build, though perhaps will be deemed decoratively dated. There are very good fireplaces in the principal reception rooms, plasterwork and roses on ceilings, and windows are sashes, most of them in a six-pane over six arrangement.

As well as the main house, there’s further scope in the attached courtyard layout with a number of rooms, arched central double doors in a garage with overhead floor attic – and lots of storage.

There’s scope to put some of these outbuildings back to use as stables if new owners are going to keep horses, or they have potential alternative uses as offices, gym, cinema or upgrading to guest accommodation.

The surrounding land is in paddock and pasture with mature trees, many native hardwoods, with stone boundaries, adding an aesthetic appeal to a property described by the selling agents as charming, with classic period features.

Adding to the appeal is the proximity of Lough Derg and the veteran sailing club by Dromineer – almost as old as the house itself, established in 1835 – and popular with dinghy sailors as well as the classic Shannon One Design 18’ class, with summer sailing school.

Gorgeous grounds

For buyers with young families, the nearby Puckane village has a national school and tennis courts. Nenagh is c 10km to the south with the M7 running close by, making Limerick city an approximately 40 minute drive away, with Shannon Airport to the west, whilst Dublin’s a two hours commute.

Main reception

Meanwhile the same joint agents have gone ‘sale agreed’ on a modern thatched home on 4.6 acres by Lough Derg and Ballinana/Killaloe, which had carried a €1.15m AMV (or, €1.4m with optional boathouse as part of the deal) when put up for sale at Derrycastle some months ago





VERDICT: Priced just under the €1m level, could be ideal for those seeking the good life in a rural setting with water sports, angling, horse riding and golf all on the doorstep.