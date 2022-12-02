Calling all squires! Come for the good life by Lough Derg at €950,000 Georgian original with 36 acres

|
Puckane Co Tipperary
|
€950,000
|
Size
|
378 sq m (4,075 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
Exempt
A SETTING close to Lough Derg is helping to draw interest from far and wide in Kilodiernan House, a former Georgian era glebe home near Puckane village and Nenagh town, in Co Tipperary – and the property package is pretty fine too.
A private home for decades, it’s in a secluded setting, with attached conservatory/sun room, and backs onto an enclosed courtyard.
There are loughs nearby to the north, and the village of Puckane is within a short walk in an area celebrated in song (‘The Broad Majestic Shannon’) by none other than The Pogues’ Shane McGowan, who spent childhood summers in the vicinity.
Now up for sale with a €950,000 AMV quoted by estate agent William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot in conjunction with country homes specialist Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald’s Country Homes wing, in its first few weeks on the market it has attracted viewings from the US, Germany, the UK and Irish home-hunters too.
That lean-to conservatory – which is south-aspected – is reached up a few steps from the lower ground floor, where there are less formal linked reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with blue Aga, pantry, utility and boot room, with a door to the rear, largely enclosed courtyard.
Adding to the appeal is the proximity of Lough Derg and the veteran sailing club by Dromineer – almost as old as the house itself, established in 1835 – and popular with dinghy sailors as well as the classic Shannon One Design 18’ class, with summer sailing school.
For buyers with young families, the nearby Puckane village has a national school and tennis courts. Nenagh is c 10km to the south with the M7 running close by, making Limerick city an approximately 40 minute drive away, with Shannon Airport to the west, whilst Dublin’s a two hours commute.