Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery aims ever upwards: last extension was rounded, this one is a bit more vertical

THIS week’s long-awaited planning application for extension, conservation, and upgrades to Cork city’s Crawford Art Gallery sees the now-national institute continue a trend of reinventing itself every century – and comes just 25 years after its last significant extension.

The ambitious new plan for a tight city centre site by Grafton Architects reaches upwards, to as much a 32 metres and six storeys on a small footprint section on Half Moon Street by offices occupied by Apple - if approved by planners.

Crawford Art Gallery may have a new sixth floor gallery and city vantage point courtesy of Grafton Architects, headed by Yvone Farrell

It may rise higher than the plain scenery dock of the adjoining Cork Opera House and may thus be the tallest structure on the historic city island core, it’s understood, whilst – encouragingly for the Crawford plan - planning was granted for a redevelopment of the Queens Old Castle site on Grand Parade to include offices of up to six and seven storeys backing onto the North Main Street/South Main Street historic spine.

Glimpses of proposed extension over roof of Crawford, by Half Moon Stret

The upwards reach solution to space needs at the 300-year-old building/site came after a previous under-used courtuyard section was embraced in an innovative extension (1996-2000), finished just in time for the Millennium and before Cork city’s tenure as European Capital of Culture in 2005.

Curves in all the right places: Crawford Gallery's last extension under construction in the late 1990s. Picture Denis Scannell

That c 1,000 sq m extension gave 800 sq m of new gallery space over two levels, plus new internal staircase, and was confidently delivered by contractors John F Supple who worked with the curvaceous use of brick, glued into place.

Now, brick and limestone is once more the materials’ palette for the 2020s extension, continuing a trend since the first Custom House building was delivered in 1724, facing what’s now Emmet Place (when the building was extended in the 1880s, the original brick on the Anglo-Dutch style former Custom House was entirely replaced to match the later wing, designed by Henry and Arthur Hill.) Chosen to forward-plan the Crawford into the next century are one of Ireland and indeed Europe’s top architectural practices, Grafton Architects, with a number of international cultural and education projects to their credit. They’ve won the Pritzker Prize, the RIBA Stirling prize as well as the Mies van der Rohe award, along with numerous AAI and RIAI awards at home.

Brick is a continuous theme and material

The plans, once approved and new contractors appointed, will necessitate the city’s gallery closing for up to two years, and it may miss its 300th anniversary of its 1724 initial delivery, when the site was a quayside, since reclaimed and infilled. It’s understood that contractors PJ Hegartys have already done site examination works for the architects. Along the way, any suggestions of being able to excavate and extend downwards were ruled out, according to Crawford Art Gallery Director Mary McCarthy.

Details: www.crawfordartgallery.ie/