Bridging the finance in the case of Cork's AIB branch Bridge House for sale for just €375,000

THERE’S a long historical link with the name Bridge House, a bite sized investment/development property up for sale in Cork’s Glanmire and currently let to AIB.

Set just on the eastern side of the Glashaboy River at Riverstown, Glanmire, it’s an end of terrace building facing the historic, four arch bridge at Riverstown, which itself dates to 1760.

Locals associate the bridge with accounts of Oliver Cromwell crossing the river at this spot when he surveyed Glanmire around 1649/1650, a century before this bridge was constructed and which lends a name to the early 1900s’ built Bridge House.

Today, the bridge still does its job nobly, carrying vastly increased number of vehicles over the river up towards the large Ballinglanna house development, while coming years may also see traffic coing up this way to access Dunkathel House and its lands when it too, goes for residential development by Ballinglanna’s owners the O’Flynn Group: development here was blocked some years ago and deemed premature until the full reworking of the Dunkathel interchange is completed by next year.

So, as it comes up for sale, Bridge House looks back towards the past, and forwards to an even busier, more trafficked future.

It’s listed for sale for an investor owner (who has building/branch maintenance links with AIB) with auctioneer Hugh McPhilips of Marshs who guides at guides at €375,000.

That’s for a semi-detached/end terrace building with 650 sq ft at ground, largely open plan, and 500 sq ft overhead in offices plus 300 sq ft rear garden, and the sale includes a site to the rear of the adjoining terrace, of 0.0325ha.

Bridge House is let to AIB with the current lease running to 2026, earning to 2026, earning €25,500 per annum.

Interest is expected form investors, and/or developers who may see further scope in it the lease to AIB is not renewed.

Details: Marshs 021-4270347