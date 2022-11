Commercial premises in two thriving West Cork towns with good tourist traffic have come to market, one in the very centre of Bantry with high profile, the other a mixed investment with overhead residential accommodation, in Clonakilty.

Listed with a €395,000 AMV is a corner premises at Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry, previously occupied for decades by House of Crafts, whose owner has now retired.

It opened as a craft and gift shop in 1993, with overhead café, and was switched to retail over the two floors in the early 2000s, says selling agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill who says it will suit a variety of retail or other specialist uses, with c 2,000 sq ft within, and a distinctive curved facade.

It’s near the bay and faces the square, which is home to a substantial weekly outdoor market each Friday.

“The location is fantastic,” says Mr O’Neill, who reports initial interest in its acquisition, either as an investment or by an end-user occupant.

Despite previous café use at first-floor level, he says he doesn’t expect a food business to locate here.

“Bantry is very well provided for, there’s a great range of food offering here and they all seem to do very well,” he observes.

He notes that Bantry gets a quite different tourism through-put compared to the likes of Clonakilty and Skibbereen, as it picks up trade from US visitors in Kenmare and Killarney and “after they visit Bantry they tend to shoot off to Blarney”.

Brendan Grant, Kenmare from the Lemon Pod taking a coffee break at the Bantry Country Market, Wolfe Tone Square. Picture Dan Linehan

It also does very well in particular when cruise ships call to Bantry.

“My vendor here says she did exceptional trade when the ships came in,” Mr O’Neill said.

The former House of Crafts has 750 sq ft in deep, wedge-shaped floors at ground and first floors with 520 sq ft for stores/back-up on the second floor, with a parapet style top to the eye-catching facade.

4 Astna Square Clonakilty for sale with overhead accommodation

Meanwhile, auctioneer Gobnait O’Connell of Engel & Völkers is selling No 4, Astna Square in seaside resort and thriving town Clonakilty, for owner-occupier or investor purchase.

Overlooking the monument in the town’s core, it’s a four-storey, four-bed mid-terraced townhouse, which has traded at ground floor as Bags & Bling, with 38 sq m at ground and 94 sq m overhead, accessed via a side hall off the street.

It has living quarters at first-floor level and two bedrooms apiece on each of the next two floors, with a good internal finish and electric heating. It is BER exempt.

Ms O’Connell guides at €405,000 and notes there is scope for dual rental income, with €1,600/€1,7400 likely for the residential section and €1,100+ pm for the ground-floor shop space, over 40’ deep and just under 10’ wide.

DETAILS: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, 023-8833995;

Engel & Volkers, 021-4773200.