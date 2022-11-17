Cornering the market on Cork City's busiest street for €795,000

An attractive net initial yield of almost 8% is on offer for the prospective buyer of a prominent corner property on what is arguably Cork City’s busiest shopping street.

No 80/81 Oliver Plunkett Street is on the market with Lisney for €795,000 and it comes fully occupied, with scope to boost rental income as leases come up for renewal.

The current rent roll is €69,500 pa, with a net initial yield of 7.95%, based on the guide price of €795,000.

On a prominent junction where Princes Street meets Oliver Plunkett Street, the property is in a pedestrian priority zone, with traffic restricted to non-social hours. As a result, it has a very strong footfall in the city centre.

Given its attractiveness for doing business, it’s not surprising that the four-storey building is fully tenanted.

The ground-floor retail unit and first-floor offices are occupied by the Irish Examiner, the second floor by Tawan Thai Therapy, and the third floor by Conor Buckley & Co Solicitors. The upper floors have the benefit of separate access from Oliver Plunkett Street.

Two of three leases are currently up for renewal, with “strong rental uplift potential”, say Lisney agents Margaret Kelleher and Johnny McKenna.

The lease that is held by Tawan Thai Therapy has now expired. The business has been a tenant since July 2013 and the annual rent is €7,000. Overhead, Conor Buckley & Co Solicitors took out a lease in March 2016, with an annual rent of €5,000. Its lease is also due for renewal.

The Irish Examiner, spread over the first two floors, including the larger ground-floor area, has just over a year to run on its lease (December 5, 2023). The annual rent on its portion of the building is €57,500.

The entire premises measures 2,131 sq ft (198 sq m), of which the ground floor accounts for 731 sq ft (68 sq m).

The second floor is much smaller, at 450 s ft (42 sq m), while each of the two remaining floors measures 475 sq ft (44 sq m).

Mr McKenna said he expects strong investor interest given the reversionary potential, the good initial yield, and the prominent location.

Traders on Oliver Plunkett St and the myriad of side streets that run through it, in what is effectively a grid system, were in the vanguard of creating vibrant outdoor dining during Covid-19, which now remain as part of the pandemic’s legacy, and have been very good for businesses in the area.

As the longest street in the city, and with connections to the main business district (South Mall), it also forms part of the city centre retail area most popular with tourists due to the presence of the nearby English Market, whose star quality improved exponentially following the visit in 2011 of the now deceased Queen Elizabeth.

Other neighbours in the area include a number of established retailers such as The Body Shop, Mona’s Antiques, Love Lisa, JoJo Maman Bébé, and The Wine Buff.

The arrival to market of No 80/81 follows the launch last week, also on Oliver Plunkett St, of the iconic Winthrop Arcade, on the market with Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy for €1.7m. It too is fully tenanted and has the distinction of being the oldest covered shopping arcade in Munster.

Winthrop Arcade is on the market for €1.7m

It joins Winthrop St to Oliver Plunkett St and is being sold by Limerick-born London-based Seán D’alton, who was the underbidder for the Capitol site.

No 80/81 Oliver Plunkett St was an investment property owned by a family who are now selling up. The street itself was described as “a resilient and optimistic street, displaying innovation and tradition in balance” in a judges’ assessment during a competition for The Great Street Award hosted by the Academy of Urbanism in recent years.

For more on 80/81 Oliver Plunkett St: Contact Lisney Tel: 021 4275079, or email Margaret Kelleher at mkelleher@lisney.com or Johnny McKenna at jmckenna@lisney.com