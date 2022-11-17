Schull around the corner of West Cork €750k five-bed convent sale offer

A CONVENT linked to the West Cork community of Schull for more than century is being sold off, on 1.6 acres, as the religious order ends its last links with the area.

Going to market with a €750,000 asking price is the Convent of Mercy in the scenic seaside village, built in the early 1900s and linked to the Sisters of Mercy who opened a primary school on the Mizen Peninsula in 1904, building a proper school in 1921 that took some students up to Leaving Certificate.

Its education services have since been picked up or replaced by local national schools and by the CETB's Schull Community College, which opened in 1983.

The Mercy Convent residence, relatively modest in scale at 3,100 sq ft, is a five-bed two-storey building in a prominent setting, on well-kept grounds, with Schull Harbour and Roaringwater Bay vistas.

Reception room

It's priced at €750,000 by auctioneer John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde, who says it may be bought as a private residence, as an accommodation offer, and may have some limited development scope.

Facing the water, and set on the middle of its 1.6 acre plot just off Main Street and behind the church, it has four of its five bedrooms en suite and at ground are three reception rooms, a kitchen with Aga, says the agents.

Aga can-do in convent kitchen

The same religious order also sold an 8,000 sq ft 1950s Cork city convent last year, by St Catherine's NS off the Model Farm Road, for €1.7m. On 1.3 acres, it was bought by a local investor for well over its €1.3m AMV.

That city Mercy Convent was sold via Lisney, who also sold a nearby care centre for another religious order of nuns on the Model Farm Road, on 0.86 of an acre. That made almost twice its €1.3m AMV, bought by an investor/developer and it is currently accommodating refugees from Ukraine.

Although activity is largely seasonal in Schull, the community thrives also year-round with recent investment in new and existing businesses also.

High-profile individual Laura Magahy - who stepped down as executive director of the Government's Sláintecare Reform Group last September - opened a craft-based business venture, Arran Street East, on Main Street in a largely rebuilt commercial property, adding to her 2015-founded Arran Street East venture in Dublin.

Former Executive Director of Slaintecare Laura Magahy has opened a craft business, Arran Street East, in Schull

Her Schull business, which also runs training courses, is in contrast to her role as head of Temple Bar Properties in the late 1990s, which saw €1bn invested in the Liffeyside CIE site.

Also invested in locally was the local Schull Harbour Hotel and eight apartments, acquired by the Kinsale-based Blue Haven group, off-market , for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, agent Pat Maguire has readjusted to €980,000 the asking price on Nicos restaurant and overhead residential accomodation in a rebuilt Main Street property opposite the former AIB branch, which is understood to have an arts/film related new use proposed for it.

Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367