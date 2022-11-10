Nama-ed Midleton landholding with a €2.75m guide and a strong planning history will attract developers

A SUBSTANTIAL landholding in Midleton, where planning permission was previously granted for 400 homes, is on the market for €2.75m - with strong interest expected from Cork-based developers.

The 30-acre site, previously owned by Castlelands Construction, is being sold on behalf of Nama-appointed receivers, who took control of the lands in 2012, after the developer went bust.

The property's positive planning history includes clearance for more than 400 homes and a creche in 2007 when the land at Abbey Wood, on the edge of Midleton town centre, was owned by farmer-turned-developer John Barry, since declared bankrupt. More recently it had permission for a 70-unit residential scheme, which expired in September 2022.

Mr Barry's company was one of the biggest housebuilders in Munster prior to the 2008 Crash and had an extensive property portfolio including developments in Mallow and North Cork, as well as Cork City, Midleton and Kilkenny. At one point, the Mallow man bought 180 acres of land in Mallow for €40m. Eight years later it was sold back to the farmers he bought it from by Nama for the knockdown price of €2.25m

The Midleton land that is now for sale, on behalf of the receiver, McStay Luby, includes c25 acres zoned for residential use and five acres, near Gaelscoil Mhainstir na Corann, zoned for community use.

Abbey Wood, Midleton

The site is naturally divided by the Baneshane Road and includes 14.78 acres north of the road, with frontage of 290m, as well as a stone constructed boundary wall along the southern aspect. Selling agent James O’Donovan of Savills says the site “is mainly level”. This portion was given planning permission for 70 homes, now expired.

South of the Baneshane Road, the land extends to 15.7 acres and this is where permission was given for 400 homes in 2007. Castlelands Construction had started building before going bust and the sale includes six four-bed semi-ds, of which five are completed to shell and core, with the sixth unit at a more advanced stage. Mr O’Donovan said the properties are watertight.

He said the site represents “an outstanding development opportunity” as Midleton’s appeal has grown exponentially in recent years thanks to excellent rail links with Cork city, an attractive town centre, and ongoing investment, notably, Jameson Whiskey Distillery’s recent announcement that it’s to build a new €250m distillery in the area.

Mr O’Donovan expects keen interest in the site from “the majority of developers in Cork, given its positive planning history”.

The land is being sold by Tender with a date of December 15, 2022 for submissions.

More information: James O'Donovan, Savills, Tel: 021 490 6120, Email: James.ODonovan@savills.ie