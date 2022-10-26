Corner the West Cork market with a banker of a buy at €950k Corner House investment

The four-storey corner building is for sale as a canny West Cork investment opportunity, with a guide price of €950,000 quoted by Johnny McKenna and Margaret Kelleher of Lisney.
The profile dual frontage property is highly visible and faces the old Town Hall on North Street, built in the 1850s and now a Heritage Centre, and the 18’ high iconic Maid of Erin statue, relocated some decades back from a point in the middle of the junction to the open square by the Town Hall on North Street.
On Main Street, Corner House faces the traditional shopfront of Fields SuperValu and a number of other long-established retailers such as Connollys’ Electrical.
THE sale comes just as the Lisney Q3 Cork commercial market report isues, which shows Cork accounting for just 3% of the overall investment market, in part due to several €500m transactions in the capital and one REIT fund sale for over €1bn.
Among the Q3 Corks sales were €40m paid for Melbourne Point 342-bed student accommodation to Harrison Street, a Business Park in Blackrock for €10m, a Main Street retail unit in Carrigaline for €1.235m, and a BofI bank branch in Mallow, part of a portfolio branch sale, at €2.68m.
Details: Lisney 021-427507