Corner the West Cork market with a banker of a buy at €950k Corner House investment

Fancy being landlord to a bank for the next six years at least, plus letting income from five apartments in a thriving West Cork town, located opposite a leading retailer? All for under €1m?

Look no further than the Corner House, on Main Street and North Skibbereen – overlooking the town’s 1904-erected statue the Maid Of Erin, and at a noted meeting point for generations of West Cork families, from political rallies to welcoming back Olympic medal winning rowers.

Skibbereen Town Hall facing Corner House pictured in 1912

The four-storey corner building is for sale as a canny West Cork investment opportunity, with a guide price of €950,000 quoted by Johnny McKenna and Margaret Kelleher of Lisney.

At this sum, the 100% occupied building, with €107,000 income pa, offers a return to a new investor owner of 10.24%.

The ground floor and part of the first floor is occupied by Permanent TSB, who pay an annual rent of €65,000 pa on a 20-year lease from 2008 until 2028 with upward-only, five year reviews for their 2,900 sq ft property. Corner House adjoins the Tudor-style Permanent TSB-owned Main Street Property, dating to the1980s.

There’s a €42,000 pa rent roll from the five overhead units in Corner House, two two-beds and three one-beds, let on standard leases, at rents from €7,800 to €9,600 pa.

Once more with Fenians: Skibbereen Town Hall pictured in 1912 by the Maid of Erin monument, erected by the local Young Ireland Society

The profile dual frontage property is highly visible and faces the old Town Hall on North Street, built in the 1850s and now a Heritage Centre, and the 18’ high iconic Maid of Erin statue, relocated some decades back from a point in the middle of the junction to the open square by the Town Hall on North Street.

On Main Street, Corner House faces the traditional shopfront of Fields SuperValu and a number of other long-established retailers such as Connollys’ Electrical.

Ready-made buy

The investment, with tenants unaffected by the sale and with 60% commercial income and 40% residential, is expected to garner wide interest, including from private pension investors.

Lisney’s Mr McKenna says it’s ”an excellent opportunity to acquire a fully let investment with secure rental income in the heart of Skibbereen town centre with the commercial element of the investment let to a blue chip covenant with six years term certain”

THE sale comes just as the Lisney Q3 Cork commercial market report isues, which shows Cork accounting for just 3% of the overall investment market, in part due to several €500m transactions in the capital and one REIT fund sale for over €1bn.

Among the Q3 Corks sales were €40m paid for Melbourne Point 342-bed student accommodation to Harrison Street, a Business Park in Blackrock for €10m, a Main Street retail unit in Carrigaline for €1.235m, and a BofI bank branch in Mallow, part of a portfolio branch sale, at €2.68m.

Details: Lisney 021-427507