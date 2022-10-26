Throwing shapes near the Prism as site comes up for sale for €1.75m

THERE'S lots of angles to play with near Cork City’s main bus station where the Prism building is currently unfolding on a triangular site in Parnell Place and where a nearby prime rectangular site has just come to market with a €1.75m guide price.

The 0.16 acre (0.06 hectare) site, at 1 Connell Street, at the gateway to the soon-to-be-developed south docklands, comprises the former Express garage showroom at the corner of O’Connell Street and Oliver Plunkett Street Lower, and the adjoining two-storey former warehouse/office building used by the Doyle Shipping Group.

It’s one of the few remaining low-height sites in the city’s Central Business District (CBD) and selling agents Cushman & Wakefield said that, subject to planning permission, it’s suited “to a variety of uses” including commercial, residential, retail or leisure – all of which it has the appropriate zoning for under the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028.

"The site lends itself to a lot of uses - the zoning is open - but given the company it's in, offices may be likely," said selling agent Philip Horgan.

The property has notable neighbours/employers in the adjoining O’Flynn Group multi storey office development at 5 and 6 Lapps Quay, including Deloitte and Sherry FitzGerald. Also nearby are the Clayton Hotel, EY, Malwarebytes, PwC, Johnson Controls, Arup and Ervia.

The site is ideally located too vis-à-vis key transport hubs including Kent Railway Station (a five minute walk) and Parnell Place bus station (across the road).

Mr Horgan and Peter O’Flynn, both agents with Cushman & Wakefield, said the location “naturally lends itself to a multi storey office development” but add that zoning permits also for the development of residential, restaurant, retail, leisure and healthcare use.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire an undeveloped city centre site with a strong profile and extensive frontage that is highly accessible and suited to a variety of uses,” the agents said, adding that they expect “keen interest from both developers and investors”.

The site was on the market with the same agents in 2019 with a guide price of €2m. Offers at the time were in excess of the current guide price, but the site was subsequently taken off the market. It's being sold this time with vacant possession.

Across the road, work on the €20m Prism, modelled on New York City’s Flatiron building, is continuing, with piling completed and work on the substructure now underway by contractors C Field.

The Prism under construction Picture: Larry Cummins

For more details on 1 Connell Street: Peter O’Flynn or Philip Horgan at Cushman & Wakefield Tel: 0214275454.