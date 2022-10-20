Well-known Cobh bistro returns to market after pandemic hiatus for €1.2m

Gilberts is also available to rent
Well-known Cobh bistro returns to market after pandemic hiatus for €1.2m

Gilberts, Pearse Square, Cobh

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

A POPULAR Cobh eaterie ideally located to captialize on returning cruise passengers is up for sale for €1.2m.

Gilbert’s Bistro and Townhouse is also available to lease for an annual rent of €45,000.

The four-storey, c4,000 sq ft property at 11 Pearse Square includes a 60-seater ground floor restaurant with state-of-the-art kitchen, and bedrooms overhead, including a top floor penthouse.

Selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons said the premises is "ideally suited to a chef owner, with live-in penthouse accommodation and an office in the basement".

Gilberts Bistro and Townhouse, Pearse Square, Cobh
Gilberts Bistro and Townhouse, Pearse Square, Cobh

Located in one of Cobh’s two historic squares, the bistro is divided into four sections and has on-street seating also.

Bedroom accommodation includes two ensuite doubles on the first and second floors and a penthouse with kitchen/sitting room and bedroom/bathroom on the top floor.

The bistro has a full bar licence.

The premises previously came to market as a rental just before the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, but was withdrawn in the circumstances. Buying it is now an option also.

Details: Johanna Murphy 0862626026 or johannamurphy.com

More in this section

North Face is the new face on "Pana" as Frasers fits out Mahon Point North Face is the new face on "Pana" as Frasers fits out Mahon Point
O’Flynn Group confirms ‘having a look’ at for-sale Debenhams in Cork O’Flynn Group confirms ‘having a look’ at for-sale Debenhams in Cork
Killarney €1.5m former convent can play key role for top tourist town's accommodation offer Killarney €1.5m former convent can play key role for top tourist town's accommodation offer
<p>Site at Killahora Glounthaune for sale via Cushman &amp; Wakefield Cork</p>

Former East Cork garden centre by Elm Tree pub on three acres selling for €750k

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.208 s