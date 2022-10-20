Well-known Cobh bistro returns to market after pandemic hiatus for €1.2m

A POPULAR Cobh eaterie ideally located to captialize on returning cruise passengers is up for sale for €1.2m.
Gilbert’s Bistro and Townhouse is also available to lease for an annual rent of €45,000.
The four-storey, c4,000 sq ft property at 11 Pearse Square includes a 60-seater ground floor restaurant with state-of-the-art kitchen, and bedrooms overhead, including a top floor penthouse.
Selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons said the premises is "ideally suited to a chef owner, with live-in penthouse accommodation and an office in the basement".
Located in one of Cobh’s two historic squares, the bistro is divided into four sections and has on-street seating also.
Bedroom accommodation includes two ensuite doubles on the first and second floors and a penthouse with kitchen/sitting room and bedroom/bathroom on the top floor.
The bistro has a full bar licence.
The premises previously came to market as a rental just before the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, but was withdrawn in the circumstances. Buying it is now an option also.