Killarney €1.5m former convent can play key role for top tourist town's accommodation offer

A prized Killarney town centre property with 26 bedrooms, capable of accommodating refugees and asylum seekers on a temporary basis but with clear, ultimate higher-end value is for sale, as controversy and concern this week centred around a proposal to relocate 135 Ukrainian women and children from Killarney to Westport in Co Mayo.

Fresh to the Munster property market with a €1.5m AMV is the former Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place, under the shadow of St Mary’s Cathedral, being sold after the last two Presentation Sisters relocated to other Kerry communities in 2021.

After just a week on the market, it’s already under immediate offer, at €1.25m.

Chapel at the Presentation Convent, Killarney

The convent building, a protected structure, dates to 1875, is on 1.4 acres and is on the market with Michael Coghlan of Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan by private treaty.

Mr Coghlan says it would suit a variety of residential uses, from luxury apartment conversion, to assisted living, and up to boutique hotel conversion, with a chapel perfect for private wedding ceremonies in a period, Victorian-era building in the heart of the town and within a short walk to the Killarney National Park.

It may also suit upgrades to hold those in need of temporary accommodation pending new, longer term uses.

While in good overall condition “it requires some minor upgrading works,” notes Killarney-based agent Mr Coghlan who says the offer “represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase one of Killarney’s finest residential buildings.”

He says there’s been an immediate surge of interest from all the main Killarney hospitality providers, as well as from outside of the county and from Dublin as it gives an opportunity to get such a distinctive property, in very solid and robust order with long history, in a prime location within a two-minute walk of the town in one direction and a two-minute walk to the National Park in the other, and with west-facing views of sunsets over the spires of the cathedral almost on its doorstep.

The chapel features a bellows organ by John Gray (later, Gray and Davidson), a name indicating it was built by the 1840s and so may have been gifted by a local family when the convent was built in the 1870s.

Fresh to market this October with such cachet, its arrival however also chimed with the unexpected timing of the plans (now altered) to move Ukrainian families who’d arrived in Killarney in March of this year to Mayo, and who’ve already put done community and school.

The refugees from the war zone got notice this week they were to be moved after nearly 200 adult male asylum seekers from North Africa, Libya and Georgia were brought from CityWest at the weekend to the Hotel Killarney which had accommodated the 135 women and children for the pat six months.

Locals resisting the planned move said that the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) had been told of other accommodation, including holiday homes, was available around the Killarney area.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman yesterday confirmed that alternative, hotel-base accommodation had been found in Killarney for the families after overnight discussions and local concerted actions.

Presentation Convent is a protected structure

At the Presentation Convent site, it’s understood the religious order has donated the majority of its lands by St Brigid’s (girls) school and St Brendan’s (boys) to the Department of Education for a new possibly amalgamated secondary school, with the historic, three-store 12,600 sq ft convent being sold off on a remaining 1.42 acres. A section to the north of 0.2 of an acre may suit other ‘sympathetic residential development.’

The Gothic revival building includes living and dining areas, kitchen, ancillary accommodation, and 26 bedrooms.

Planning permission was granted in 2019 (with six-month extension for the Covid period) for conversion to private assisted living with bedrooms and self-contained apartments with ancillary services including new internal lift and stair lift to its upper floors.

The ’19 planning allows for a one-bedroom apartment at ground level with shared living room, dining room, kitchen, courtyard and chapel, six first floor 6 en suite bedrooms, prayer room and five-one one bedroom en suite apartments on the second floor.

Apart from commercial/hospitality interest, there has also been an inquiry to turn it into a private home split into three units for an extended family.

DETAILS: Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan 064- 6631892

