Klondike in Clonakilty: fuel and food retailer Maxol doubles up site in Clonakity with c€2m site purchase: a drive-thru may be on the menu

ONE of the country’s largest petrol station operators Maxol has pumped up the price of a West Cork property on its doorstep, paying close to €2 million to see off rival retailers, and to allow it to expand its own offer, with local sources mooting a possible drive-through food business.

The 102-year old fuel and food retailer Maxol - with over 230 Irish outlets - has paid almost double the initial €1 million guide price to snap up John Crowley’s Clonakilty Service Station on the N71 town bypass, after very competitive bids from others in a sale tender process.

It’s Maxol second purchase from the Crowley family at this pivotal location on the western side of Clonakilty. The company had bought the late John Crowley’s original filling station on the N71 and opened a Maxol filling station and a Mace shop with a small food court there in 2010.

Vendor John Crowley subsequently opened another, cut-price, filling station right alongside, with 50m frontage onto the bypass, but trade ceased 19 months after he passed away in October 2020.

His business premises was offered via joint agents Declan Hickey of Casey & Kingston and Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill with an AMV “north of €1m,” for a 1,400 sq ft modern building with four pumps, car wash and two storage building, all backing onto the expensively-developed Maxol site.

When listing Mr Hickey had presciently noted that while “it’s perfect for a single man operation, it’s also a great opportunity for an existing business to bolt it onto their operation — someone who has a number of service stations and is looking to buy and add.”

He suggested it may have alternative uses, subject to planning permission, instancing a fast-food drive through possibility He declined to confirm how far north of his guide the sale to the McMullen-family owned Maxol business had transacted at, but confirmed a number of tenders had come in well over the initial launch guide figure.

Local sources say it came close to €2m.

A spokesperson for Maxol has confirmed that the company has agreed to acquire the property in Clonakilty but said "however, no decisions have been made on plans for the site at this point."

Maxol have Burger King and Insomnia drive-throughs in Dublin and Kildare also link with Rosa coffee, Abrakebabra among other brands, adn there's a Mace at Clonakilty with Abrakebra on offer.

If the new 'Clon' site is for a food offer, it joins several others servicing the main N71 route west of Cork city, with a SuperMacs at O’Brien’s Bandon Road, a just reopened Viaduct Inn café/restaurant/bar under new Cliste Hospitality ownership by the Chetwynd viaduct, and the quirky Rohus gourmet offer in Innishannon – ironically sited in a very old motor garage building.

