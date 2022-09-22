20,000sq ft office building vacated by downsized RCI call centre is up for leasing

Viewings have started at a ready-to-go, fully fitted, 20,000 sq ft office suite, with a wide cross-section of early interest.

That’s according to estate agent David McCarthy of Lisney, who is seeking new occupiers for Unit 2 at Blackrock Business Park, off Cork’s Skehard Road and near the CSO offices in Mahon, as well as the new Logitech offices building, which is due to open in the coming weeks.

CGI of City Gate Plaza 2 where Logitech is moving to a new, completed building this quarter

Blackrock Business Park Unit 2 to let via Lisney Cork: 20,500 sq ft available with a further 11,000 sq ft also possible

The space was vacated by vacation/holiday booking/timeshare call centre RCI, in Cork since the late 1990s, which has downsized to a premises of c 3,000 sq ft at the nearby Riverside Business Park, off the Bessboro Road. With a workforce spanning up to 20 languages, at one stage RCI employed over 350 in Cork: It’s likely a number of their operators are continuing to work remotely.

The now-vacated Cork unit 2 offices, of 20,500sq ft, are priced at a rent of €14.50 per square foot by Lisney’s Mr McCarthy, and there’s an option of a further 11,200sq ft with own-door access with the same agents, who had the entire 97,000sq ft development on over 10 acres, up for sale in 2016 with a guide price in excess of €11m.

Exterior of Blackrock Business Park

At the time, it was noted that RCI Ireland Ltd was there on a lease with 10 years to expiry, guaranteed by Wyndham Holdings.

Unit 2 is laid out with reception, open-plan offices, cellular offices and meeting rooms, done to a high standard with canteen and back-up rooms.

Among those now expressing initial interest in leasing are State bodies, existing Cork businesses, new arrivals seeking a ‘landing space’, and serviced office providers, it’s understood.

Occupiers in the immediate vicinity include RCI, Abtran, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Dell EMC, Intel, Ronan Daly Jermyn lawyers, as well as the Mater Private Hospital, with close proximity also to Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Blackrock village, and the N40/ring road.

DETAILS: Lisney 021-4275079