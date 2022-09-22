20,000sq ft office building vacated by downsized RCI call centre is up for leasing

The space was vacated by vacation/holiday booking/timeshare call centre RCI, in Cork since the late 1990s, which has downsized to a premises of c 3,000 sq ft at the nearby Riverside Business Park, off the Bessboro Road. With a workforce spanning up to 20 languages, at one stage RCI employed over 350 in Cork: It’s likely a number of their operators are continuing to work remotely.
At the time, it was noted that RCI Ireland Ltd was there on a lease with 10 years to expiry, guaranteed by Wyndham Holdings.
DETAILS: Lisney 021-4275079