International award for JCD Group's Penrose Dock design by Wilson Architecture

The 250,000 sq ft Irish development designed by Wilson Architecture was a winner in the Corporate Office Buildings category, one of 14 from all around the world in this category, in the global design awards scheme running since 2005, which saw 450 nominees, and 150 awards given across 28 categories.
The Irish win was for the €125 million development on Cork’s north quays, in two blocks from seven to ten storeys and included retention and upgrade of the limestone-faced Penrose House, the former Cork Steam Packet building.
Penrose Dock is fully occupied, with tenants including Grant Thornton, Matheson, Sophos, Varonis, Cadence, Cloudera, IBEC and Qualcomm.
Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, President/ CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum said “This year’s winning projects show remarkable sensitivity to their surroundings and local cultures, inclusive design, and sustainable solutions. Sustainability, restoration and renovation, and eco-friendly design were paramount to this year’s selection.”
John Cleary, CEO of JCD Group said, “we congratulate Frank O’Mahony and the whole team at Wilson Architecture for being announced as a winner at these prestigious international awards. It is a great endorsement of the Penrose Dock development which is now 100% occupied.”