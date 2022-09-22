Not the final round for Jack Doyle’s bar in Cobh as it arrives to market for €375,000 

A DUO of Cobh commercial premises, including the popular Jack Doyle’s Bar and adjoining Spar shop on Midleton Street with residential overhead, are up for sale with a combined guide price of €970,000.

In a busy part of town, known locally as Top of the Hill, the pub and shop/apartments are on the market respectively for €375,000 and €595,000. The pub is likely to sell as a going concern and the shop, with two overhead apartments, which are rented out, as an investment opportunity.

The Spar shop, which is leased for the next 15 years and which, with the apartments, has a combined rental income of €55,000 pa, is one of the bigger food retail outlets in the area and school children account for a busy passing trade.

It has a post office to the rear. The shop and post office measure 3,000 sq ft and there's an additional 2,200 sq ft of storage and office space overhead. The apartments are registered with the Residential Tenancies Board and measure 750 sq ft and 800 sq ft. The commercial tenant is unaffected by the sale.

Shop interior

The 254 sq m (2734 sq ft) pub, named after The Gorgeous Gael, boxer, singer and author of his own misfortune, Jack Doyle, is one of Cobh’s oldest watering holes, owned in bygone days by Mary Verling and in later years, by the Donachie family, and subsequently local man Pat Kidney, before it was bought 16 years ago by the current owner Ger Curley. Mr Curley invested €80,000 in fitting a new kitchen in 2019, which his brother, a retired naval chef ran successfully, but he drew a line under the food trade six weeks ago as he and his wife plan to retire.

New fitted kitchen at Jack Doyle's

As a result, Nos 17, 18 and 19 On Midleton Street are up for sale. Catherine Curley will remain post mistress.

Mr Curley, who bought the shop 22 years ago (BER G), said the shop/apartments represent a great investment opportunity “with a ready made income stream” while someone with a background in food might be interested in buying the pub (the license is included) and reinstating the food trade, or alternatively, turning the pub (BER C1) into a restaurant.

Interior of Jack Doyle's

“We get a lot of tourists in Cobh and there isn’t a huge range of restaurants to choose from,” Mr Curley said.

Joint selling agents are Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers and Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers.

More information contact Liz Hannon at English Auctioneers, Tel (021)4811494 or E:info@cobhproperty.ie or Kevin O'Sullivan, Barry Auctioneers, Tel (021)4279677 E: info@barryauctioneers.ie