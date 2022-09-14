Dublin's iconic Buswells Hotel is on sale for €22m

The iconic hotel, which was once owned by embattled businessman Sean Quinn, was often the base for many of Ireland’s high profile lobby groups on Budget Day.
Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 08:59
Cáit Caden

The Buswells Hotel in Dublin, which is located across from Leinster House, has been placed on the market by property advisor Savills with a guide price of €22m.

The iconic hotel, once owned by embattled businessman Sean Quinn, was often the base for many of Ireland’s high profile lobby groups on Budget Day.

Buswells opened in the 19th Century and Mr Quinn bought it in 1995. The hotel now has 67 bedrooms and is on sale free of management and brand agreements.

Mr Quinn lost control of a number of his assets in 2019, including the hotel on Molesworth street.

Liquidators for the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) have owned it since.

“Buswells is in the best Dublin location. Prime, but discreet and at the centre of everything an upscale hotel guest requires,” said Tom Barrett, head of hotels and leisure with Savills.

Dublin's iconic Buswells Hotel is on sale for €22m

