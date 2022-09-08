Rise with Tralee's Phoenix Building near Ashe Street on The Mall  for €1.9m

Agent Eamonn Quinn of McQuinn Consulting is selling the impressive property, two-thirds occupied, with almost €100,000 pa in income from two tenants, Coffee Start on a 15-year lease from 2022 at €38k pa, and CEX on a 10-year lease from 2014 paying €60,00 pa

There's also a three-storey unit, the largest of the trio, vacated by Elverys, totalling 4,500 sq ft and with 1,290 sq ft at ground. It's available currently to let, quoting €60,000 pa.

Fit for (new) purpose: one of former tenant Elverys' two upper floors

Totalling over 7,000 sq ft in all and highly prominent and attractive, it's set on The Mall, "the very fulcrum of business in Tralee and The Phoenix Building, a historic landmark, is at the centre of retailing in the town," says Mr Quinn.

He says it's possibly one of the finest retail properties in Tralee's centre, and "offers a buyer an opportunity to gain significant income from the vacant parts or to consider a wider development incorporating the upper floors. These are extensive and could present an opportunity for alternative uses, subject to planning."

Details: McQuinn Property Services 066-7129355