Rise with Tralee's Phoenix Building near Ashe Street on The Mall  for €1.9m

- TRALEE'S impressive red-brick Phoenix Building, dating to the 1850s, is up for sale as both an income-producing investment and a further development opportunity, with a €1.9m AMV cited.
Agent Eamonn Quinn of McQuinn Consulting is selling the impressive property, two-thirds occupied, with almost €100,000 pa in income from two tenants, Coffee Start on a 15-year lease from 2022 at €38k pa, and CEX on a 10-year lease from 2014 paying €60,00 pa
There's also a three-storey unit, the largest of the trio, vacated by Elverys, totalling 4,500 sq ft and with 1,290 sq ft at ground. It's available currently to let, quoting €60,000 pa.
Totalling over 7,000 sq ft in all and highly prominent and attractive, it's set on The Mall, "the very fulcrum of business in Tralee and The Phoenix Building, a historic landmark, is at the centre of retailing in the town," says Mr Quinn.
He says it's possibly one of the finest retail properties in Tralee's centre, and "offers a buyer an opportunity to gain significant income from the vacant parts or to consider a wider development incorporating the upper floors. These are extensive and could present an opportunity for alternative uses, subject to planning."
Details: McQuinn Property Services 066-7129355