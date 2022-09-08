All's a sea-change  around Cork docks' €950k Horizon House

THE views from Cork city's Horizon House, and the vibe around it, have changed significantly since its current 15 years lease kicked off just seven years ago, back in 2015.

And, how much more will the area right on its doorstep further evolve when the lease is up, around 2030, and as further development opportunities may come into play?

View over Cork city's north quays from The Montenotte Hotel, Cork after an overnight snowfall on Thursday 7th January 2021.

They are more than moot points as the commercially let 10,000 sq ft property comes for sale as an investment, with a €950,000 guide, and at a current rental income of €72,000, showing a 6.89% NIY return for an investor over the next eight years.

Since '15, Kent Railway Station just to the east has reoriented itself as part of a multi-million euro upgrade of public transport services, with further changes coming down the tracks, as well as new access bridges linking north and south quays.

Linking to the city and St Patrick's Bridge, MacCurtain Street/Victorian Quarter has seen major energy injected in a lively mix of businesses and food offers.

To the south, JCD Group's Penrose Dock is now a fully completed 250,000 sq ft office development, with a further phase also posited next door.

Cruise ship Aegean Odyssey seen before dawn after she berthed overnight at Horgan's Quay in July 2022 Picture David Creedon

Just east of Penrose Dock is the larger, mixed-use Horgans Quay (HQ) development, spearheaded on a former CIÉ site by Clarendon Properties and BAM, with the new Dean Hotel in situ, offices delivered (and more under construction) with Apple as a major occupier. There are plans for apartments there too, in a Build to Rent scenario, plus the Simon Community is to do a scheme of 78 apartments on a corner site by Railway Street and Alfred Street.

In the midst of these north quays developments comes Horizon House, let to adjacent occupier Right Price Tiles, with showrooms at ground and offices overhead.

Bus Eireann buses at Kent Station, Cork.

Savills agent Michéal Walsh is selling for what's understood to be a private partnership, and he guides at €950k, expecting interest from private investors, those with a speculative eye to future redevelopment options after the lease runs out, as well as from institutional funds.

“It's a high-profile location, together with an unexpired lease term of c eight years and a rental income of €72,000, Horizon House presents an opportunity for a savvy investor to purchase an income-producing asset in the rapidly developing docks of Cork city with an attractive NIY of 6.89%,” he states, adding the current tenant is not affect by the anticipated sale.

Details: Savills 021-4271371