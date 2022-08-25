Charity begins at .... a Cork city  investment property with a 7.5% return for buyers

A RETAIL investment in Cork city’s historic Castle Street has come to market, let to the Irish Cancer Society who have run a charity shop at the premises since 1993, held on a 35-year lease.

Just offered via agent Sam Kingston of Casey & Kingston is No 4a & 5 Castle Street, a period-era property on a very original 18th-19th century city street (once a waterway, culverted in the early 1800s), with double frontage, and overhead accommodation in the No 5 section.

Castle Street, Cork

It’s offered on behalf of the estate of a private owner, at €575,000 pa, and has a current rent of €43,500 with a c 7.5% return, and has 860 sq ft at ground level including retail and storage.

The upper floors typically average 480 sq ft and while used as stores may suit some higher end use, or upgrade/conversion to residential accommodation subject to planning permission and suitable access.

Auctioneer Sam Kingston notes the proximity to St Patrick Street and Daunt Square, by the Roundy, the diverse commercial life including nightlife and entertainment nearby on and off Washington Street, as well as being a well-established link to North and South Main streets.

The retail property has over eight metres of frontage, and occupiers the Irish Cancer Society are known for their themed window displays.

Meanwhile also for sale on the same street is No 15 Castle Street, previously Dennehy’s, with vacant possession and scope for mixed uses, commercial at ground and possible residential on four overhead floors.

Agent Dan Howard guides the 150 sq m (1,600 sq ft) and G-rated No 15 at €275,000.

No 18 Castle Street, a 1,800 sq ft four-storey fully renovated mid-terraced building trading as Fro-Yos, a frozen yogurt business, is up to let via agents Cronin Wall, with the possibility to take over the business, stock and equipment.

A 1970s view of the CCYMS Theatre, Castle Street, Cork

On the corner meanwhile, of Castle Street and South Main Street, Nos 10,11, 12 and 13 Castle Street have reportedly been sold at a Bidx1 auction, along with 2,3 and 7 Paradise Place with some vacancy (the CCYMS rooms) and income of €109,500, for €1.225 million.

DETAILS: Casey & Kingston 021-4271127