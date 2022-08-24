Cork pub operators acquire former city centre bookshop

It’s a case of new chapters, and new uses, for two bookshops, one in the heart of Cork City centre and the other in Clonakilty town, after recent sales.

Sold and destined for hospitality use is the former Uneeda Bookshop at 71 Oliver Plunkett Street after the retirement of long-time owner John Coffey.

A familiar face to generations of book and music lovers, Mr Coffey is retiring from the second-hand book and vinyl selling trade aged 90, after over 50 years on Oliver Plunkett Street, at two different locations.

In his long career, he traded variously at three Barrack Street locations, at MacCurtain Street, and from two on Oliver Plunkett Street, buying No 71 over 30 years ago when it ceased trading as Crowley antiques.

His compact shop at No 71 went to the open market two years ago with a €350,000 guide, and it continued to trade in Coffey family hands until a sale concluded this summer, said agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing auctioneers.

He said all the interest in the compact, c 1,090 sq ft (460 sq ft at ground) shop had been for broad hospitality uses, and the buyers are Mutual Enterprises Ltd, near neighbours with an address at 74 Oliver Plunkett Street, The company is associated with the old DeLacy House opposite Caseys Furniture, now variously trading as bars/clubs/cafes in sections and linked properties such as Voodoo Rooms, Qube, the Bróg, and Barbarella, with a second Barbarella at Barrack Street. Mutual Enterprises was set up in 1979, and its main directors are Don Forde and Neil Cronin.

The new owners are adding to their presence on the block which ends by Bean and Leaf coffee shop on the junction with Grand Parade, and it is understood no firm plan is yet in place for it, other than it will operate in the broad ‘hospitality’ sector. All other interest was for similar uses, selling agent Rob Coughlan indicated.

Meanwhile, new uses are also in line for confirmed for 12 Pearse Street, the former Coughlans Bookshop in Clonakilty, owned and operated by the late Geraldine Cullinane, who passed away two years ago.

The former Clonakilty bookshop on Pearse Street.

The 1,800 sq ft building, with high-quality living accommodation overhead, sold for €355,000, via Hodnett Forde and was bought by a businessman keen on the accommodation and who has now let the ground floor.

Agent Martin Kelleher has a ‘letting agreed’ sign up on No 12, and it is set to be taken on by an occupational therapist with a special focus on special needs in the town which bills itself as ‘Ireland’s first autism-friendly town’.