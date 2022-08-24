€1.6m sought for pitch-perfect caravan park near Kinsale 

MANNING'S Park, a family-owned caravan park with a 50-year history and unrivalled views of Garrylucas Beach, near Kinsale, is on the market for €1.6m.

The 38-pitch park, where holiday-makers pay in the region of €3,000 per annum per pitch, has a "waiting list" to get into, according to selling agent Don Brennan of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed.