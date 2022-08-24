€1.6m sought for pitch-perfect caravan park near Kinsale 

MANNING'S Park, a family-owned caravan park with a 50-year history and unrivalled views of Garrylucas Beach, near Kinsale, is on the market for €1.6m.
The 38-pitch park, where holiday-makers pay in the region of €3,000 per annum per pitch, has a "waiting list" to get into, according to selling agent Don Brennan of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed.
The sale includes a four bedroom house with detached garage and a two-bed single storey cottage, currently used by the caretaker.
Mr Brennan said the location, across the road from Garrylucas Blue flag Beach and 500m from Garrettstown Beach, is "stunning" and that the sale is "an excellent opportunity to acquire a successful business in an area of renowned scenic beauty".
He's already had interest from Dublin in the business, which is 14km south west of Kinsale town, 5kms from the Old Head Golf Links and just 34kms south of Cork Airport. Local amenities, apart from blue flag, sandy beaches, include a nearby award winning restaurant and Ballinspittle village (3.5km away).
The property is on 2.6 acres and both house and cottage are located near the entrance. The land the park is on has been owned by the Manning family for several generations. The caravan park opened in the 1970s.
More info: Don Brennan, Sherry Fitz Brennan Busteed 0238854444 or info@sfbb.ie