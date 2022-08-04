Transplant yourself to heart of Bandon and new €10 million health-focused building

Unit to let in West Cork town's  healthiest centre will suit range of occupiers
New blood by Bandon's Old Market. A view of the new €10m Primary Health Centre in Bandon, glimpsed  from St Patrick's church

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 00:00
Tommy Barker reports

A NEW retail unit, in the Old Market in the West Cork town of Bandon is up to let, with a strong cluster of medical related services and local amenities on its doorstep thanks to the 2021-completed new €10m Bandon Primary Care Centre.

Market opportunity: the 1,000 sq ft unit at the Old Market, available via  DNG Galvin
The 1,000 sq ft unit is in the Old Market, by the old Super Valu mall, and links to the Primary Care Centre, with access options from the adjacent car park, Market Street and South Main Street.

Letting agent is Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin who’s handled other lettings at the 45,000 sq ft centrally-located complex: occupiers include the HSE, a medical clinic with six GPs, Cork Co Co library in the new build within the striking red-brick building, with pharmacy and other health-related firms.

Ms Galvin says this available unit is the only retail one in the Old Market and would suit a health shop, physio or other related user.

The space is offered in shell and core state, ready for fit-out and while rent isn’t disclosed and is likely to vary according to final finishes and lease length and terms, it’s likely to be broad;y in the €20,000 pa region.

DETAILS: DNG Galvin 023- 8844958, or dnggalvin.ie

Top toe-hold: footfall  is high outside former shoe shop for sale for €275k on Cork's pedestrianised Princes Street - so step up

