Top toe-hold: footfall  is high outside former shoe shop for sale for €275k on Cork's pedestrianised Princes Street - so step up

THERE’S work needed at 10 Princes Street in Cork City — but its setting on a 'cool' street with some of the highest footfall in the area will justify the extra expenditure now that it is up for sale.

The older-era, mid-terrace retail property is a four-storey, 2,380 sq ft building, listed by agents Sam Kingston and Declan Hickey of Casey& Kingston with a €275,000 AMV, with small enclosed rear yard and seven metres of street frontage with a display window.

It comes to market after the Covid-era sale of a larger investment property, mostly occupied, at 19/20 Princes Street (inc Nash 19 as a tenant) and backing to 25/26 Marlboro Street with a combined rent roll of €96,300 pa made c€1m (via Cohalan Downing), bought by a private investor.

Scents of plaice? Queen Elizabeth II meeting Cork fishmonger Pat O'Connell at The English Market.

Key to No 10’s appeal will be the Princes Street location and address, and it’s on the section between Oliver Plunkett Street and St Patrick’s Street, near the brick-arched entrance to the famed English Market.

No 10 has over 850 sq ft at ground level and c500 sq ft on each of the three upper floors which have separate access off Princes Street, and may suit conversion to badly needed ‘living over the shop’ accommodation.

The area saw major upgrades and street dining options since the pandemic (see pic), and was the first-ever pedestrianised street in Cork, in the 1970s.