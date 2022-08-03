Top toe-hold: footfall  is high outside former shoe shop for sale for €275k on Cork's pedestrianised Princes Street - so step up

THERE’S work needed at 10 Princes Street in Cork City — but its setting on a 'cool' street with some of the highest footfall in the area will justify the extra expenditure now that it is up for sale.
It comes to market after the Covid-era sale of a larger investment property, mostly occupied, at 19/20 Princes Street (inc Nash 19 as a tenant) and backing to 25/26 Marlboro Street with a combined rent roll of €96,300 pa made c€1m (via Cohalan Downing), bought by a private investor.
