Achilles no heel so make strides to medical-use Cork clinic 

The auctioneering cliché of ‘walk-in’ good order is apt in the case of a Cork City medical use unit just up for let — it has just been vacated by a foot clinic specialist service.

The shoo-in property, with 1,700 square feet inside, is on Cork City’s Ballinlough Road, and was a GP’s surgery previously. Medical and therapy-related uses are being canvassed by estate agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, who quotes a rent of €28,000 or €16 psf for the adaptable-use medical centre.