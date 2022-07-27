Achilles no heel so make strides to medical-use Cork clinic 

Best be fleet-of-foot to get hands on this  1,700 square  feet clinic letting
Walk in: Medical Centre Ballinlough Road Cork city being vacated by Achilles Foot Clinic

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 18:35
Tommy Barker

The auctioneering cliché of ‘walk-in’ good order is apt in the case of a Cork City medical use unit just up for let — it has just been vacated by a foot clinic specialist service.

The shoo-in property, with 1,700 square  feet inside, is on Cork City’s Ballinlough Road, and was a GP’s surgery previously. Medical and therapy-related uses are being canvassed by estate agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, who quotes a rent of €28,000 or €16 psf for the adaptable-use medical centre.

Current tenant Achilles Foot Clinic is vacating and showing a pair of clean heels to concentrate its services at other Cork locations, hence the availability of the suite of consulting and treatment rooms, reception, waiting room etc, situated less than a kilometre from St Finbarr’s Hospital, in a densely populated, mature suburb.

Within an easy walk of Cork City centre, and of Doulas and the Blackrock Road, its neighbours include Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Bean Brownie Bakeshop, the Golden Fry takeaway, several hairdressers/barbers, Ballinlough Credit Union, JJ O’Driscolls Superstore, and O’Sullivans Pharmacy, with a Tesco Express on the main Douglas Road.

Other clinics are in the vicinity too, as well as at Ardfallen Mall on the main Douglas Road.

Medical-related uses have had a well-established toe-hold at this commercial-use bungalow, with limited off-street parking, and rates are c €4,750 pa.

DETAILS: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717

