Mahon and Mater Private have made moves - office offer now a suite deal

A compact office suite, in a rapidly evolved Cork City suburban location where Logitech is the latest IT arrival, close to long-time occupier, the Central Statistics Office, has come up to let, in good health.

Just vacated is 2 Bridge House, a 2,800 sq ft office suite over two floors within a c 20-year-old standalone, crisply- edged office building on the Skehard Road, near a range of large office occupiers, a retail park and shopping centre, and burgeoning residential location also near Mahon, Blackrock and the South City Ring Road.