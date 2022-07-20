Mahon and Mater Private have made moves - office offer now a suite deal

Small office letting opportunity in area that has seen huge strides forward - including an amenity greenway
Bridge House Skehard Road

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 18:30
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A compact office suite, in a rapidly evolved Cork City suburban location where Logitech is the latest IT arrival, close to long-time occupier, the Central Statistics Office, has come up to let, in good health.

Just vacated is 2 Bridge House, a 2,800 sq ft office suite over two floors within a c 20-year-old standalone, crisply- edged office building on the Skehard Road, near a range of large office occupiers, a retail park and shopping centre, and burgeoning residential location also near Mahon, Blackrock and the South City Ring Road.

The Passage Railway Greenway at the Blackrock Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
The Passage Railway Greenway at the Blackrock Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

It’s just become available after tenant Mater Private has moved rooms from here to its main Cork campus nearby at Mahon’s City Gate where space became available to add to their cluster, and is guided at €19 per square foot by agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing.

That equates to c €53,000 pa, along with rates of c €10,000 pa, and service charges in the region of a further €2 per square foot of over €5,000 pa in addition.

It comes with six basement car spaces, plus one at ground level, and it’s on a very frequent-running bus route, alongside the just upgraded public greenway amenity route from the Marina/Blackrock to Passage West and the wider harbour area via Rochestown.

Gerard McMahon, Senior Resident Engineer Cork City Council, Laura Quinn, Jennifer Quinn and Adrian Quinn, Project Manger Cork City Council on the Cork City to Passage West Greenway which re-openeds to the public last Friday.
Gerard McMahon, Senior Resident Engineer Cork City Council, Laura Quinn, Jennifer Quinn and Adrian Quinn, Project Manger Cork City Council on the Cork City to Passage West Greenway which re-openeds to the public last Friday.

Mr Coughlan says No 2 Bridge House is bright and adaptable, can be reconfigured, is conveniently located and neighbouring occupiers include O’Leary Insurance, Central Statistics Office, Blackrock Hall Primary Care Centre, Logitech, Mater Private, City Gate, City Gate Plaza, Mahon Point, and Mahon Retail Park.

A number of new house developments have been developed with more in train along Skehard Road, with many more in the wings, as well as at Jacobs Island as this peninsula area east of the city continues its 25-year “coming of age”, becoming an employment base for thousands of office and other workers.

DETAILS: Cohalan Downing 021 4277717

 

