Irish B&B's bouncing back to Airbnb challenges says Kerry auctioneer

CLAMPDOWNS on Airbnb lettings in many settings and locations is helping to drive interest back to traditional guest accommodation: so says the selling agent of an award-winning 10-bed Co Kerry riverside

guesthouse, which comes on the back of another recent guesthouse sale in the same leading tourism county for €1m.

Up for sale with a €1.1m price is Grove Lodge, country house style accommodation on the banks of the River Laune in the scenic setting of Killorglin, the Ring of Kerry home of Puck Fair which is an internationally noted event which resumes inAugust after a two-year hiatus.

Purpose-built and in operation under the one ownership since 1990, the high-quality property has 10 guest rooms

or suites, many with outdoor

access and terraces, with adjacent two-bed owner’s apartment with rooftop terrace, all in a property mix of over 6,000sq ft, on mature, wooded and waterside grounds of 0.8 of an acre.

The lovely Laune at Killorglin

It’s guided at €1.1m by Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty,who recently closed the saleof Muckross, Killarney guesthouse Oaklawn House, another 10-bed B&B at €1m. He says he had over 10 interested parties on that offer. Now, it’s the turn of Killorglin’s Grove House.

“We are finding a large

demand for these types of

properties as there has been a clampdown in the operation of AirBnbs, and with the new regulations coming into effect many business people are seeing the benefits of owning property that they can short-term let with the property planning in place,” Mr Culloty observes. He says Grove Lodge Country House is one of the few large accommodation providers in the Killorglin area.

The Government has moved twice to restrict the widescale spread of Airbnb accommodation and whole-property lettings without appropriate planning permission in place, at a time of long-term residential letting shortages.

Kerry County Council issued over 180 warning letters for unauthorised used

of letting properties in 2021, and letting websites currently show just 20 properties available for long-term lettings in Co Kerry, versus over 1,000 Airbnb offers.

Grove Lodge has two reception rooms, lofted entry hall, dining room, large utility/

pantry/ laundry, and three of the bedrooms have baths. Six are at ground level, five of them south-facing, and there are views of the MacGillicuddy Reeks from many of the rooms.

Paddle your own canoe at Grove Lodge

The grounds too are an asset, says Mr Culloty (he is selling jointly with Kerry Property Management) with attractive paths through mature groves of trees that include oak, beech, holly, rhododendron, andnumerous flowering shrubs and other trees, including ginkos.

There is a boathouse and

slipway under oak trees by the river, and the property is within a five-minute walk of Killorglin. The town is billed as the first stop on the Ring of Kerry, and about 20km from Killarney and Kerry Airport.

Its website shows B&B rooms letting from €90 per night (single,) and from €100 for a twin/double. It gets a four-and -a-half star rating on Tripadvisor. That puts it as No 1 guesthouse in Killorglin, out of 50 accommodation offers.

DETAILS: REA Coyne

& Culloty 064 663 1274