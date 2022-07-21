Irish B&B's bouncing back to Airbnb challenges says Kerry auctioneer

Up for sale with a €1.1m price is Grove Lodge, country house style accommodation on the banks of the River Laune in the scenic setting of Killorglin, the Ring of Kerry home of Puck Fair which is an internationally noted event which resumes inAugust after a two-year hiatus.
It’s guided at €1.1m by Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty,who recently closed the saleof Muckross, Killarney guesthouse Oaklawn House, another 10-bed B&B at €1m. He says he had over 10 interested parties on that offer. Now, it’s the turn of Killorglin’s Grove House.
The grounds too are an asset, says Mr Culloty (he is selling jointly with Kerry Property Management) with attractive paths through mature groves of trees that include oak, beech, holly, rhododendron, andnumerous flowering shrubs and other trees, including ginkos.