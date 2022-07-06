Darby Arms right at the core of thriving Ballincollig community 

The well-known Darby Arms bar in the very core of Cork’s Ballincollig is up for sale, part of a property mix that includes retail units with rental income, a substantial bar and nightclub, and scope for conversion of upper-floor sections to up to 10 residential units.

Listed with estate agent Frank Walsh of O’Mahony Walsh with a €1.3m/€1.4m price guide is the Main Street property, extending to over 1,280sq m or over 13,000sq ft, over two and three floors, in a central location.

It is being sold for the current owner, farmer and bar owner Gus O’Mahony, who owns another premise in Crossbarry and who acquired it a number of years ago via a receiver.

Darby Arms

The Darby Arms had previously been associated with the O’Riordan and O’Donovan families and sold at one stage around 2000 for a reported €3.5m at that stage, and comes just a month after another Cork City premises, Paddy the Farmers, came for sale as an investment at around €2m, with nine aparments and overall income of €171,000, with €40,000 of that from the bar/restaurant.

The Darby Arms may have a broader mix of buyer interest, from investors to end users, Mr Walsh indicates, including bar groups looking for very centrally located premises in a town with a large population and many employment bases.

The property includes a licensed premises of 1,078sq m with bar, lounge, nightclub, and a first-floor restaurant, capable of being run as a standalone food/beverage entity, flanked on Main Street by two retail units of 39sq m and 171sq m. One of these is let to a shoe retailer at €30,000 pa, since 2008, and the other is currently vacant, capable of earning €20,000 pa, says the selling agent.

Darby Arms

The two-storey (first and second floors) nightclub section of over 400sq m could revert to this former usage, or used as a gym, conference rooms, offices, clinics etc, and drawings have been prepared to show possible conversion to 10 apartments over the two upper levels. Investors looking at this option may check the possibility of switching to residential use without the need for change-of-use planning due to recent legislation allowing bar conversion to address the housing shortage.

Agents O’Mahony Walsh point to its location in a rapidly expanded town 9km west of Cork City centre with a 20,000 population and catchment of 180,000 persons. Nearby traders include Ballincollig Town Centre, McDonald’s, Aldi, Tesco, Westside Retail Park and SuperValu.

DETAILS: O’Mahony Walsh 021-4873466.