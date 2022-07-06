Darby Arms right at the core of thriving Ballincollig community 

The Darby Arms had previously been associated with the O’Riordan and O’Donovan families and sold at one stage around 2000 for a reported €3.5m at that stage, and comes just a month after another Cork City premises, Paddy the Farmers, came for sale as an investment at around €2m, with nine aparments and overall income of €171,000, with €40,000 of that from the bar/restaurant.
The two-storey (first and second floors) nightclub section of over 400sq m could revert to this former usage, or used as a gym, conference rooms, offices, clinics etc, and drawings have been prepared to show possible conversion to 10 apartments over the two upper levels. Investors looking at this option may check the possibility of switching to residential use without the need for change-of-use planning due to recent legislation allowing bar conversion to address the housing shortage.