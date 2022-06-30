Prime waterside Carrigaline site with permission for 38 homes on market for €2.3m

A PRIME waterfront site with full planning permission for 38 homes is on the market for €2.3m in the thriving south Cork town of Carrigaline.

The sale of the Glenveagh Homes-owned land follows a successful appeal late last year by the house-builder to An Bord Pleanála, after concerns were raised that the site was located within a flood zone.

The developer noted at the time that only a small portion of the site, which was not earmarked for development, was a flood zone. The board ruled in Glenveagh’s favour.

The 1.27 hectare site (3.14 acres) on the eastern side of Carrigaline, is adjacent to the Owenabue River Estuary and was formerly a boatyard.

It now has planning permission for 20 three-bed townhouses, 14 two-bed townhouses, two one-bed own-door apartments and two two-bed duplexes.

A second planning permission for the site, due to expire next year, is for 19 large detached homes, so whoever buys the site will have a choice of which planning permission to opt for, although the clock is running on the original permission.

The selling agent for The Boatyard is Miah McGrath of McCarthy & McGrath, who describes it as "a superb waterside residential opportunity" in which interest is good.

“The beauty of the site is that it already has planning permission.

"And if you look where it is, it’s on the right side of town for Ringaskiddy, so it would be a handy location for people working in pharma, such as Janssen or Pfizer,” Mr McGrath said.

Interest to date has come from “predominantly Cork developers”, with additional enquiries from Dublin, Mr McGrath said.

The Boatyard is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac off Church Road while Carrigaline town is just 14km south of Cork city, on the N28,12.5km of which is due for an upgrade from national primary route to motorway (M28). The site is a short commute to Ringaskiddy and to Cork Airport. Travelling in the opposite direction, you will have your pick of pretty coastal villages to visit including Myrtleville and Crosshaven (less than a 10 minute drive), or, Kinsale, within 15 minutes.

Carrigaline, described as Cork's "fastest growing town" is well served by retail, schools and hospitality, and is amenity-rich. Congestion on Main Street is set to be eased by the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which will include a new bridge across the Owenabue River.

More info: McCarthy & McGrath (021 4631755) or email info@mccarthymcgrath.com