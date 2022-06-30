A Killeagh deal?  development land available close to East Cork greenway project

On yer bike for 11 acres by 2023-anticipated greenway amenity route
Killeagh land development opportunity guided at €550,000 by agent Brian Gleeson

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 16:00
Tommy Barker reports

A LAND parcel of around 11 acres in East Cork’s Killeagh village, very close to the advancing 23km-long greenway amenity route between Midleton and Youghal, is being brought to market.

The land, currently let to a dairy farmer, is beside the Woodview residential enclave just on the Cork side of Killeagh and within 100m of the old railway line route now being repurposed for walkers, cyclists, and other visitors and users.

Opening dates for the Greenway have been penciled in for Q1 2023.

This adjacent Killeagh land is guided at €550,000 by selling agent Brian Gleeson, who has one of his two Co Waterford offices in Dungarvan, and which has seen a huge uplift with the Waterford Greenway there.

“The canny developer, builder, and investor is sure to see this as an opportunity,” Mr Gleeson says.

The land, in several linked sections with easy road access, has 1.8 ha/4.44 acres zoned for town centre/neighbourhood centre uses.

A further 2.58ha/6.37 acres is within the settlement boundary and is available for development.

The Price Register shows the most recent house sale in 2021 as 5 Woodview, making a recorded €330,000, well in advance of previous sales there, topping out previously at €275,000.

  • DETAILS: Brian Gleeson Auctioneers 058-44200

