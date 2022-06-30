A Killeagh deal?  development land available close to East Cork greenway project

A LAND parcel of around 11 acres in East Cork’s Killeagh village, very close to the advancing 23km-long greenway amenity route between Midleton and Youghal, is being brought to market.

The land, currently let to a dairy farmer, is beside the Woodview residential enclave just on the Cork side of Killeagh and within 100m of the old railway line route now being repurposed for walkers, cyclists, and other visitors and users.