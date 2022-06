AN entire office building in West Cork’s Technology Park, recently upgraded, is up to let in one or two units, close to the expanding presence of a major local employer, fintech Global Services, which was bought earlier this year by JP Morgan for a reported €680m.

Available to lease via agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is Building A, in the tech park developed 25 years ago by John Fleming Group: It extends to 1,524 sq m, or 16,400 sq ft. There was a significant investment in upgrading the building and its infrastructure in 2019, adds the agent.