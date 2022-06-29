Long-derelict sites for sale in historic Cork city spine of Barrack Street 

Those being invited to make offers/expressions of interest by best bids by August 25 are being asked to show how they would propose to redevelop to bring a gain to the area, and to the South Parish, with a weighting on offers indicated as going 60% on the financial offer, 20% on the quality of the proposed use/gain to the architectural conservation area, and 20% on the delivery timeframe outlined.
It’s understood the two derelict buildings on Barrack St had been owned by David O’Connor, who was also listed as a co-owner of Nos 62-65 North Main St, where a building collapse took place in 2019.
Price expectation is in the region of €275,000, but the disposal will not be on price grounds alone to facilitate the regeneration of this significant corner site on one of the oldest historic southside routes or spines to Cork City centre and “to encourage innovative yet viable proposals for the acquisition of these derelict sites and to ensure redevelopment.”
- Cohalan Downing 021-4277717; Casey & Kingston 021-4271127