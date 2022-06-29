Long-derelict sites for sale in historic Cork city spine of Barrack Street 

TWO high-profile derelict city-centre properties in Cork are up for sale on behalf of the city council, which compulsorily acquired them at the start of this year, seven years after they were placed on the Derelict Sites Register.

Due to be disposed of by August are Nos 118 and 119 Barrack St, on this historic city spine street near Elizabeth Fort, and just 300m from the South Gate Bridge and the long-proposed Event Centre.

Brighter future....? 118 and 119, Barrack Street, Cork are finally coming up for redevelopment

Those being invited to make offers/expressions of interest by best bids by August 25 are being asked to show how they would propose to redevelop to bring a gain to the area, and to the South Parish, with a weighting on offers indicated as going 60% on the financial offer, 20% on the quality of the proposed use/gain to the architectural conservation area, and 20% on the delivery timeframe outlined.

The two buildings are being offered in one lot, running to c 3,600 sq ft in poor order (internal inspections are not allowed due to safety concerns).

It’s understood the two derelict buildings on Barrack St had been owned by David O’Connor, who was also listed as a co-owner of Nos 62-65 North Main St, where a building collapse took place in 2019.

Brace yourself: 62, 63, 64, 65 North Main Street Cork. Braces in position on the facades to prevent collapse.

The Barrack Street CPO six months ago was approved by An Bórd Pleanála, despite objections by Mr O’Connor’s legal representatives and a receiver, with the board inspector finding they met the definition of derelict and approved the council’s order.

Likely uses include mixed multi-occupancy/ residential with some commercial element, given the profile of the area between the city centre and near UCC, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Nano Nagle Centre/School of Architecture, Elizabeth Fort, the Brewery Quarter, and adjacent popular traders such as Alchemy coffee, Tom Barry’s, Pigalle, Crush Brew Bar, O’Sho, Mr Bradleys, and BarBarella.

A small lane, Rock Steps or Step Lane, runs beside No 118 linking to Fort St.

The estate agent acting for Cork City Council is Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, who says that “although this property is in a derelict condition and in need of complete restoration and refurbishment, its potential is endless given its scale and central location.”

Price expectation is in the region of €275,000, but the disposal will not be on price grounds alone to facilitate the regeneration of this significant corner site on one of the oldest historic southside routes or spines to Cork City centre and “to encourage innovative yet viable proposals for the acquisition of these derelict sites and to ensure redevelopment.”

Slow-drying paint? Paintwell site was declared a derelict site in 2003, at 44, Cornmarket Street/Portney's Lane, Cork. Picture Larry Cummins

Meanwhile, action is progressing on another derelict site at 43-45 Cornmarket St/Coal Quay.







The former Paintwell property was offered by auctioneers Casey & Kingston, for the Estates Office of Cork City Council, with a €275,000 AMV via a ‘Best and Final Bids’ process on April 21.

A preferred bidder (as yet undisclosed) has been selected for the property by Portnoy’s Lane, with the City Council due to approve the sale in public session in the coming weeks.