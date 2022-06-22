Feed the senses: Glucksman seeking culinary talent to take over award-winning UCC gallery cafe at €30k a year

A CHANCE to get in on the ground floor of a building garlanded in architectural awards – the Glucksman Gallery - has come up, in the riverside grounds of University College Cork.
The café closed during the Covid-19 crisis, and the previous operator is not reopening, hence the the chance to take on the well-established entity in a building rated as a ‘must see’ and ‘must visit’ by a range of guides.
“We’re quoting €30,000 pa and we expect good interest as there is a real opportunity for a quality food offering in such a unique building on the UCC campus,” says Lisney’s Ms Isherwood, who previously did the Good Days Deli letting at Nano Nagle Place by MTU and UCC’s Architecture School in the Nano Nagle Place complex, another Cork city centre ‘must visit.