Feed the senses: Glucksman seeking culinary talent to take over award-winning UCC gallery cafe at €30k a year

A CHANCE to get in on the ground floor of a building garlanded in architectural awards – the Glucksman Gallery - has come up, in the riverside grounds of University College Cork.

Auctioneer Amanda Isherwood of Lisney is seeking a new seeking a tenant for the café/ restaurant unit at the Glucksman Gallery, on the lower and leafy grounds of UCC beside the River Lee’s south channel.

Eat your words? UCC’s 2017 Writer In Residence, Cónal Creedon, with his dog Judy in the Glucksman Gallery cafe. Picture: Clare Keogh

The café closed during the Covid-19 crisis, and the previous operator is not reopening, hence the the chance to take on the well-established entity in a building rated as a ‘must see’ and ‘must visit’ by a range of guides.

The Glucksman Gallery opened in 2004/2005, designed by Irish duo O’Donnell + Tuomey, who won the Royal Gold Medal in 2015, and it has scooped RIAI and RIBA awards and was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize among its many nominations.

The Glucksman is also listed internationally as One of the 1001 Buildings you must see Before you Die: now, it might be One to Visit before you Dine?

The purpose-fitted lower ground floor café runs to 2,215 sq ft, and seats 70 internally, with a part-covered external terraced seating area also by the gardens: the gallery was built on a former tennis court, a relic of easier leisure days on the UCC campus. Café operators are expected to open to coincide with gallery opening days and hours (Tuesday to Sunday).

The café has extensive floor to ceiling glazing, and the basement has a fitted commercial kitchen, dry goods store and other facilities, served by a passenger lift and a goods lift.

“We’re quoting €30,000 pa and we expect good interest as there is a real opportunity for a quality food offering in such a unique building on the UCC campus,” says Lisney’s Ms Isherwood, who previously did the Good Days Deli letting at Nano Nagle Place by MTU and UCC’s Architecture School in the Nano Nagle Place complex, another Cork city centre ‘must visit.

BirdsEye-catching image from Dennis Horgan’s book ‘Cork from the Air

Early interest is already coming from existing food and cafe operators in Cork city, given the building and UCC campus location prestige and profile, it’s noted.

DETAILS: Lisney 021-4275079