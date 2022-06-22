Daly's bar a cherished part of West Cork community for 100 years for sale after passing of 'witty, wise and welcoming' owner Ina Daly

J Daly's bar next to legendary Levis' Ballydehob also dates to early 1900s, and both were run for decades by women proprietors
Daly's bar a cherished part of West Cork community for 100 years for sale after passing of 'witty, wise and welcoming' owner Ina Daly

Daly bed: welcomes for decades  at J Daly's pub and premises Ballydehob, next to Levis': guide price is €250,000 

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 18:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports Pictures Tom Vaughan

A West Cork traditional village pub of immense charm and character, over a century in the one family’s hands, has come for sale, after the passing of its long-time owner Ina Daly just before New Year’s Eve.

Snug fit at J Daly's 
Snug fit at J Daly's 

Listed in the centre of Ballydehob is J Daly’s bar, with snug, cellar, rear access, and four overhead bedrooms.

Daly’s is next door to another local legend, Levis’, another 100-year-old bar/shop, also run for decades by women, Nell and Julia Levis, and now in new hands for the past eight years, and a thriving bar, food, and live music venue in extended family hands.

Now, there’s an open door to new ownership and new faces behind the bar, or at least behind the façade, of Daly’s, as the three-storey premises comes to market with a €250,000 AMV vis selling agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen.

Pride of place
Pride of place

The licensed property J Daly dates to 1870, became a bar in 1901 and entered Daly family hands in 1918: it was run for many years by Ina (Mary Christina) Daly, taking over from her parents Jeremiah and Mary.

Pre-deceased by her seven siblings, Ina Daly was known for her wit, wisdom, and welcome, says Ms McCarthy, who’s conscious of selling something close and personal to the community’s heart.

So, no pressure on a buyer, either, with interest likely both as a business premises with precious pedigree, and as a village core residential property, possibly also at the guide price.

Rear view
Rear view

On the Wild Atlantic Way and near beaches and coves, the traditional bar’s façade appears on websites such as Our Story, on various social media channels and street postcards along with Levis’, and its near  a range of popular businesses such as Budds, Hudsons, galleries and shops, with the Michelin-starred 18-seat restaurant Chestnut a few doors away, located in a former pub.

The selling agent says J Daly’s is “a long-established residential licensed premises located in the centre of the most attractive and unique village of Ballydehob.

Gate to new future?
Gate to new future?

"This well-recognised business premises retains all the period charm along with extensive accommodation which provides excellent scope for further development.”

DETAILS: Charles P McCarthy 028-21533

More in this section

Cork pub Paddy the Farmers plus nine apartments carries €2m price guide  Cork pub Paddy the Farmers plus nine apartments carries €2m price guide 
Historic Ballintaggart House, on the market for €5.2m, has stunning views over Dingle Bay  Historic Ballintaggart House, on the market for €5.2m, has stunning views over Dingle Bay 
Late auctioneer Liam Lynch's properties arrive on market with €1.1m quayside listing Late auctioneer Liam Lynch's properties arrive on market with €1.1m quayside listing
<p>The new outlet will hold Zara’s range of women's and men's clothing as well as the childrenswear range and the accessories collection. Picture: Imke Lass/Bloomberg</p>

Zara to open at former Debenhams unit in Dublin 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices