Daly's bar a cherished part of West Cork community for 100 years for sale after passing of 'witty, wise and welcoming' owner Ina Daly

A West Cork traditional village pub of immense charm and character, over a century in the one family’s hands, has come for sale, after the passing of its long-time owner Ina Daly just before New Year’s Eve.

Listed in the centre of Ballydehob is J Daly’s bar, with snug, cellar, rear access, and four overhead bedrooms.

Daly’s is next door to another local legend, Levis’, another 100-year-old bar/shop, also run for decades by women, Nell and Julia Levis, and now in new hands for the past eight years, and a thriving bar, food, and live music venue in extended family hands.

Now, there’s an open door to new ownership and new faces behind the bar, or at least behind the façade, of Daly’s, as the three-storey premises comes to market with a €250,000 AMV vis selling agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen.

Pride of place

The licensed property J Daly dates to 1870, became a bar in 1901 and entered Daly family hands in 1918: it was run for many years by Ina (Mary Christina) Daly, taking over from her parents Jeremiah and Mary.

Pre-deceased by her seven siblings, Ina Daly was known for her wit, wisdom, and welcome, says Ms McCarthy, who’s conscious of selling something close and personal to the community’s heart.

So, no pressure on a buyer, either, with interest likely both as a business premises with precious pedigree, and as a village core residential property, possibly also at the guide price.

Rear view

On the Wild Atlantic Way and near beaches and coves, the traditional bar’s façade appears on websites such as Our Story, on various social media channels and street postcards along with Levis’, and its near a range of popular businesses such as Budds, Hudsons, galleries and shops, with the Michelin-starred 18-seat restaurant Chestnut a few doors away, located in a former pub.

The selling agent says J Daly’s is “a long-established residential licensed premises located in the centre of the most attractive and unique village of Ballydehob.

Gate to new future?

"This well-recognised business premises retains all the period charm along with extensive accommodation which provides excellent scope for further development.”

DETAILS: Charles P McCarthy 028-21533