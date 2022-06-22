Daly's bar a cherished part of West Cork community for 100 years for sale after passing of 'witty, wise and welcoming' owner Ina Daly

Listed in the centre of Ballydehob is J Daly’s bar, with snug, cellar, rear access, and four overhead bedrooms.
Now, there’s an open door to new ownership and new faces behind the bar, or at least behind the façade, of Daly’s, as the three-storey premises comes to market with a €250,000 AMV vis selling agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen.
So, no pressure on a buyer, either, with interest likely both as a business premises with precious pedigree, and as a village core residential property, possibly also at the guide price.
The selling agent says J Daly’s is “a long-established residential licensed premises located in the centre of the most attractive and unique village of Ballydehob.