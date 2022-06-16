Late auctioneer Liam Lynch's investment properties start to come to market with €1.1m quayside listing

A €1.1m River Lee-fronting quayside property in Cork City, which is a mix of period buildings, is up for sale. It is one of the first elements of a substantial Cork portfolio owned by the late estate agent Liam Lynch, and is being offered by tender.

New to market with a guide of €1.1m via agents Casey & Kingston are Nos 13-15 George’s Quay, along with a site to the rear at Dunbar St that is rented for car parking.

They are among a number of mixed quality George’s Quay properties owned by Mr Lynch, who died in December 2018.

His other known Cork property investments include two buildings on South Mall, including one in which he had his auctioneering offices close to the Imperial Hotel and former NIB branch, and a field on the Douglas Road by Knockrea Park. The latter is next to the former FUE Knockrea House, which was sold last year for €1.5m and is due to be converted to residential use.

Knockrea House, Douglas Road was sold by agents Lisney for the employers body the FUE for €1.5m, it adjoins a site (bottom) owned by the late Liam Lynch

This trio of four-storey buildings on George’s Quay date to the mid-1700s, making them some of the city’s oldest terraced properties. They range in size from 2,250sq ft (210sq m) to over 4,000sq ft, and include the gable fronted no 13. The cluster, with a vague Dutch appearance, is let with various income streams, but there are some vacancies and No 15 is fire damaged and boarded up.

Georges Quay in 1956 with the funeral of Cork Lord Mayor Pa McGrath proceeding.

Ground-floor tenants include an ice-cream parlour and a restaurant, and overhead are a mix of offices and other uses.

Parking behind Georges Quay off Dunbar Street, with lapsed planning for three retail units and six apartments

The Dunbar Street property, with 20m frontage and a lapsed planning grant for shops and six apartments, has parking spaces let under licence.

No income figures are revealed but, all in, may be in the region of up to €60,000 pa. Selling agents Sam Kingston and Declan Hickey seek best bids by July 27.

DETAILS: Casey & Kingston 021 4271127.