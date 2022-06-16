Late auctioneer Liam Lynch's investment properties start to come to market with €1.1m quayside listing

New to market with a guide of €1.1m via agents Casey & Kingston are Nos 13-15 George’s Quay, along with a site to the rear at Dunbar St that is rented for car parking.
His other known Cork property investments include two buildings on South Mall, including one in which he had his auctioneering offices close to the Imperial Hotel and former NIB branch, and a field on the Douglas Road by Knockrea Park. The latter is next to the former FUE Knockrea House, which was sold last year for €1.5m and is due to be converted to residential use.
This trio of four-storey buildings on George’s Quay date to the mid-1700s, making them some of the city’s oldest terraced properties. They range in size from 2,250sq ft (210sq m) to over 4,000sq ft, and include the gable fronted no 13. The cluster, with a vague Dutch appearance, is let with various income streams, but there are some vacancies and No 15 is fire damaged and boarded up.
The Dunbar Street property, with 20m frontage and a lapsed planning grant for shops and six apartments, has parking spaces let under licence.