Cork pub Paddy the Farmers plus nine apartments carries €2m price guide 

Listed with estate agent Chris O’Callaghan of Savills is the well-known city property comprising Paddy the Farmers, on a new 10-year lease, with overhead and adjacent apartments, all bringing in a rental return of €171,796 from the various fully let elements. It equates to a 7.05% return at the €2m guide.
The investment sale is a change to a 2021 offer when the property’s owners (a pub/restaurant group) had offered five of the nine apartments at 44 Southern Rd (with different agents) guiding €895,000, and with rental income of €71,700 pa from the five.
- Savills 021 4271371