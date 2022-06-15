Cork pub Paddy the Farmers plus nine apartments carries €2m price guide 

A very high-profile urban investment property, made up of a pub/restaurant with nine apartments is for sale in Cork city centre, carrying an even €2m price guide.

Listed with estate agent Chris O’Callaghan of Savills is the well-known city property comprising Paddy the Farmers, on a new 10-year lease, with overhead and adjacent apartments, all bringing in a rental return of €171,796 from the various fully let elements. It equates to a 7.05% return at the €2m guide.

Paddy the Farmers on Southern Road and Old Blackrock Raod junction has apartments overhead and behind

The location is at the junction of the Old Blackrock Rd and Southern Rd (news of a new operator for the Southern Star pub at the Southern Rd is imminent also) and is opposite the South Infirmary hospital complex, St John’s College, and is a short walk to City Hall, Anglesea St, the Courthouse, and Douglas St.

Interior of Paddy the Farmers

The investment sale is a change to a 2021 offer when the property’s owners (a pub/restaurant group) had offered five of the nine apartments at 44 Southern Rd (with different agents) guiding €895,000, and with rental income of €71,700 pa from the five.

No 44 had been bought at auction in 2013, and upgraded, and the mix includes 45 Southern Rd and 15 Old Blackrock Rd. The group bought Paddy the Farmers in 2012, with significant sums then spent on the bar, and apartments, a mix of doubles and singles.

Now, though, the full mix is offered, including the bar/restaurant Paddy the Farmers on a new 10-year lease at €40,000 pa with a five-year break option.

Savills’ Chris O’Callaghan said the anchor, Paddy the Farmers, was extensively refurbished in 2015/2016 and “trade continues to grow and recover following the challenging landscape during Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns and closures”.

He added that the closure of the Glenanaar bar on Boreenmanna Rd, to be developed for apartments, had seen extra business come to Paddy the Farmers in the interim.

Vendors are the hospitality group that also operates the Soho complex on Grand Parade, Tequila Jacks on Lapps Quay, East Douglas Village, and Paddy the Farmers, but they’re not residential landlords, hence the decision to sell the nine apartments, and to include the investment on the bar which “is trading really, really well,” said Mr O’Callaghan, who emphasised that the tenants were not affected by the property’s investment offer.

“The property offers an investor an exciting opportunity to acquire an asset producing a generous income of €171,796 per annum.

"The security of income will be underpinned by the continued rising demand and lack of supply for residential rentals in the city.

"The location provides Paddy the Farmers a huge catchment area with thousands of chimney pots within walking distance,” he added.