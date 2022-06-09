Cork’s Isobel O’Regan namedSavills Ireland leadership chair

VASTLY experienced Cork property advisor Isobel O’Regan has been appointed to the key position of leadership chair of the Irish arm of international agency Savills.

Ms O’Regan, an executive director with Savills Ireland, has been with the firm for over 30 years, and this appointment follows on from her 2021 appointment as interim chair of the RICS professional body’s management board, informing and overseeing all of the organisation’s affairs under the delegated authority of RICS governing council.