Cork’s Isobel O’Regan namedSavills Ireland leadership chair

VASTLY experienced Cork property advisor Isobel O’Regan has been appointed to the key position of leadership chair of the Irish arm of international agency Savills.
Ms O’Regan, an executive director with Savills Ireland, has been with the firm for over 30 years, and this appointment follows on from her 2021 appointment as interim chair of the RICS professional body’s management board, informing and overseeing all of the organisation’s affairs under the delegated authority of RICS governing council.
Ms O’Regan started her professional career at Kevin Silke Auctioneers in Cork in 1983, moving to London to work with Chestertons, and returned to Ireland in 1989 to join Savills (then Hamilton Osborne King), working across a range of services in the business, both in Dublin and Cork, including asset management, commercial lettings, sales and investments, professional services, and compulsory acquisition work.
Commenting on Ms O’Regan’s appointment, Savills Ireland MD Mark Reynolds said her “vast experience in the property industry and knowledge of our business, combined with her strong leadership and communication skills, make her the ideal choice for leadership chair, and I am delighted that she has been appointed to this important role for the business. Isobel is one of our most popular and valued members of staff.”
The appointment now sees two Cork-based female practitioners chairing national firms, Margaret Kelleher at Lisney and Ms O’Regan at Savills.