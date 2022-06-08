Make your move: Cork's Cubins €3.7m sale to gain from 'Dearth of Dancing' venues

A DEARTH of dancing venues in Cork City should see some shapes thrown in the proposed sale of what’s been the city’s longest-established nightclub venue, Cubins, enjoyed by generations of clubbers with a DJ music mix that ranged from cheesy slow-sets to disco, punk, rock, rap, techno, and house.
The sizeable night-time complex, just off Cork’s long-time, night-time strip Washington Street, or ‘The Wash’, is now being prepared to change hands, about to be offered for sale with a €3.7m AMV.
The handful of dedicated clubs still in the mix include Cubins, Voodoo on Oliver Plunkett Street, and Secret Garden on the top of Reardens — the city’s heaving busy night-time hub for decades past too.
The legend in its own chicken-supper time (for those who remember the early decades of dining and dancing) is due to come for sale with joint agents Casey & Kingston and ERA Downey McCarthy, by tender and as a going concern, even if it hasn’t traded since Covid-19 struck over two years ago.