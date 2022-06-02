Rendezvous Bar for sale for €2m and Blue Haven Collection expands

THE Rendezvous Bar, a long-standing fixture of Cork City’s suburban pub trade, is up for sale for €2m.

Occupying 0.4 acres on Model Farm Rd, where homes are among the most expensive in the city, selling agent Sam Kingston of Casey & Kingston, said he expects “considerable interest”.

“There is potential to put the site to another use, with planning permission,” he said, adding that zoning at the property includes “residential, local services, and institutional uses”.

This could allow, subject to planning, a variety of developments, from small-scale retail, to potentially converting the premises for educational or medical use, or using it for housing/apartments.

As it’s directly across the road from the back gates of Cork University Hospital, it may appeal to medics looking for nearby private consulting rooms.

The two-storey 6,757 sq ft over basement premises includes bar/restaurant on the ground floor, with a fully-fitted kitchen and toilets overhead and cold rooms and storage in the basement. During the pandemic, the business created more seating outdoors and can now accommodate 200 customers to the front of the building. Inside, the bar area can seat 180. Parking for about 25 cars is out back.

The pub last sold four years ago when Joe O’Sullivan, with experience in the trade, bought it for c€1.5m. It had gone to market for €1.25m.

Prior to that it was owned by the O’Donovan family, with a background in hospitality and the licensed trade in the Darby Arms and Westpark Hotel, Ballincollig. They bought it in 1999 and it was run by a second generation family member. However it closed unexpectedly after Christmas 2017, before reopening under Mr O’Sullivan.

It’s located in a well-populated and affluent western suburb, at the city end of Model Farm Rd, near Munster Technological University and University College Cork, and Mr Kingston said he was “excited to put the premises up for sale”.

“I believe there is going to be considerable interest,” he said.

Other moves attracting interest in the hospitality industry include a step further west by Kinsale’s Blue Haven Collection who have added Schull Harbour Hotel and eight apartments to their portfolio.

Blue Haven Hotel Kinsale Picture: John Allen

The new owners, who bought it in March for an undisclosed sum, said the bar, rooms, and suites are all open and trading and that the apartments are “heavily booked” for the summer.

The leisure centre is set to reopen in July, followed by the restaurant.

Managing the boutique hotel is Eugene McNamara who trained in the JP McManus-owned/future Ryder Cup host venue Adare Manor, for more than seven years.

There are rumours too of an eastward expansion by the Blue Haven Collection and the property mentioned – but not confirmed – is Finín’s Bar and Restaurant Main St, Midleton, which had been put for sale in 2018 for €550,000.

Its long term proprietor, West Cork native Finín O’Sullivan, retired on the last day of trading, May 28, after 44 years, and customers were advised on Facebook that the popular hostelry would close briefly before re-opening “by the new owners, to trade as is”.

Finín's Bar and Restaurant, Midleton

Neither agents handling the Finín’s sale nor the Blue Haven Collection would comment on the rumoured transaction.

DETAILS: Sam Kingston, Casey & Kingston, 021 4271127

