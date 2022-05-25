Affordable 'going concern' businesses up for grabs in Bandon and Midleton

Three well-known Co Cork businesses — including the only pub on Bandon’s main street and two in Midleton — are up for sale, after over 100 years trading between them.

Cheapest of the trio is the O’Donovan Bar, at 91 South Main Street, in the Co Cork market town of Bandon.

It’s a central, three-storey 285 sq m building with a very well-established food and drink trade and is now the only bar on Bandon’s South Main Street, says selling agent Brendan Bowe, with one other close, the Old Market on Market Street.

Dated and pre-Covid internet searches and listings suggest 49 bars, pubs, and restaurants elsewhere in the town and catchment area, but none are now left with a main street location address, says Mr Bowe, who guides O’Donovan’s at €355,000 saying it has “a strong reputation as a food and drinks business over the past three decades. It’s offered for sale as a turnkey ready to go business,” adding there’s scope to further develop the building’s top-most floor.

A busy Bandon Main Street during last 2020's Covid-19 lockdown. Picture; Andy Gibson

“For those seeking an opportunity to take over and to further develop an established food and drinks business or indeed introduce a new business concept to this fully licenced and established building in a prime location within the centre of Bandon town, will find this a most interesting and versatile property as it is only one of two licenced premises within the town centre location affording such an opportunity,” he states

Meanwhile, a similar distance east of Cork city instead of west, sees two even-longer running business premises up for sale.

Going strong: La Trattoria on Main Street Midleton dates to 1974 and has a €495,00 AMV via agents Hegarty Property

Auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty is selling the 1974-founded La Trattoria Italian restaurant at 48 Main Street, Midleton, for €495,000. The licensed restaurant seats 65, trades seven days a week and has €13,000 pa income from overhead accommodation — a three-bed apartment with independent access.

“This generational, family orientated business is being sold as a going concern with a very loyal customer base as the owner is retiring,” Ms Hegarty notes.

Going and growing: Split Ends, Mill Road, Midleton is guided at €385,000 by Adrianna Hegarty

Also in Midleton, the same agent is selling a hairdresser’s business, Split Ends, at 9 Mill Road, with a €385,000 AMV, with an option also to lease.

The hair and beauty salon property has 1,140sq ft with styling stations over the two levels, and has rear access, and a central location with “a strong, loyal client base, an reputation of good service, and has been servicing the local community successfully for the last 38 years. There is a genuine reason for sale; the owner is retiring,” says Ms Hegarty.

