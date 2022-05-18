Sotheby’s link for Lisney as Coldwell Banker comes on board for new Cork agency drive

CORK City’s traditional business boulevard, the South Mall, continues to hold property dear to its heart – evidenced this week by the presence of not just one estate agency office but two for the one firm, the just-rebranded and expanded c 90 year-old all-Ireland company, Lisney.

The firm – which has offices in Cork, Dublin, and Belfast – this month confirmed it has just become the exclusive Irish affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty on its residential arm.

Leeside moves: View downriver from One 1 South Mall

As part of the new alliance, it has taken on the former Coldwell Banker Carlton Real Estate office and business at 55 South Mall, Cork, on the corner with Princes Street, significantly beefing up its residential team and which now will trade as Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty handling residential transactions and advisory services under a new “conjoined” blue livery.

It’s understood to be the first time ever that an auctioneer/estate agency in Cork City has had two offices on the South Mall at the same time, and follows the recent relocation of Cushman & Wakefield to South Mall's Nos 89/90 from Lapp’s Quay.

Joining Lisney’s residential specialist Laura Pratt are Pat Falvey and Trevor O’Sullivan from the former Coldwell Banker offices, with team administrator Caroline Roberts. Mr Falvey takes on the role of director, head of residential at Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty and has 18 years’ experience in the Cork market both in residential and development land. Second-hand residential specialist Trevor O’Sullivan takes up a role as divisional director.

The Lisney commercial arm, meanwhile, will continue to trade under the original Lisney name, and maintain the familiar red corporate logo and livery. It will continue to work out of the landmark No 1 South Mall address, where it had moved to in 2005 from Nos 67-69 South Mall; the company arrived in Cork 53 years ago, initially to the Grand Parade.

Approaching its 90th anniversary, the company will remain wholly Irish-owned, and currently employs 125 as a full-service multi-disciplinary business. It will be the exclusive Irish affiliate of the global brand Sotheby’s, which has 1,000 offices in 78 countries.

The Lisney/Sotheby’s link sees country homes specialist David Ashmore join Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty as a director: he’s been with Sotheby’s since 2016, acting in the likes of the c €20m Abbeyleix Estate sale to the Collison brothers of Stripe, and the 5,000-acre Luggala Estate in Wicklow for the Guinness family for a similar c €20m sum.

Sotheby's David Ashmore, now Director Lisney Sotheby's International Realty Country Homes (left) with David Byrne, Lisney Managing Director.

It’s understood the link-up was negotiated over the past two years of a global pandemic, and Lisney MD David Byrne stated “our shared purpose of providing an outstanding quality of service and expertise to the residential markets in which we operate makes the Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty brand an innovative choice in the Irish marketplace.”

“Ireland has a proven track record as a successful location for world-leading established and high-growth multinational companies from around the world. As a result, we are attracting an increasing number of ex-pats and international employees relocating to Ireland to work in high-profile global firms. We believe it is therefore important that all properties within the Irish residential marketplace have the ability to receive full exposure to the global market,’ Mr Byrne added.

Lisney recently added new offices in Blackrock, Ranelagh, and Dalkey in Dublin over the past three years and now will have a second Cork presence on the South Mall.

Mr Byrne said Pat Falvey was “a high-profile and much-respected agent in Cork and we are fortunate to have an agent of his caliber join our business. He’ll bring his drive, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit to strategically grow and develop our residential business in Cork City.”

Agent Mr Falvey’s Coldwell Banker business had moved to the South Mall in 2013. He said this week’s merging of two iconic brands, Lisney and Sotheby’s IRR, meant his residential wing “now has the ingredients required to quickly excel to a market-leading position, not only here in Cork, but nationally.”

CEO and president of Sotheby’s International Realty, Philip White, said the affiliation with Lisney was with a well-recognised and respected brand in Ireland “and will make a fine addition to the network.

"The country is attracting international attention and interest from major companies due to its quality of life, and I look forward to supporting their firm as they service this growing market.”

