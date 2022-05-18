Sotheby’s link for Lisney as Coldwell Banker comes on board for new Cork agency drive

As part of the new alliance, it has taken on the former Coldwell Banker Carlton Real Estate office and business at 55 South Mall, Cork, on the corner with Princes Street, significantly beefing up its residential team and which now will trade as Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty handling residential transactions and advisory services under a new “conjoined” blue livery.
It’s understood the link-up was negotiated over the past two years of a global pandemic, and Lisney MD David Byrne stated “our shared purpose of providing an outstanding quality of service and expertise to the residential markets in which we operate makes the Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty brand an innovative choice in the Irish marketplace.”