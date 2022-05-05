The third floor of Cork's City Quarter for €5m sill test office investment sentiment

Since the €100m mixed-use City Quarter completed in 2005, with over 70,000 sq ft of quality offices, hotel, retail, and basement parking, it is belatedly being followed by up to 1m sq ft of further offices on the north and south quays.
Listed this week as an investment is floor three of the Scott Tallon Walker-designed City Quarter building on Lapp’s Quay, guided at just under the €5m mark by estate agent David McCarthy of Lisney Cork.
It has a gross floor area of c 20,000 sq ft, and a net lettable of 16,800 sq ft across five office suites, and is practically fully occupied, including by expanding serviced offices occupier Glandore Business Centre, which has further space on City Quarter’s fourth floor.
Details: