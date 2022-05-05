The third floor of Cork's City Quarter for €5m sill test office investment sentiment

INVESTORS’ appetite for office investments in a post-Covid-19 era will be sampled in the coming sale of an entire floor of an office block – City Quarter in Cork – a landmark scheme which signalled the first real move to docklands developments on Leeside almost two decades ago.

Since the €100m mixed-use City Quarter completed in 2005, with over 70,000 sq ft of quality offices, hotel, retail, and basement parking, it is belatedly being followed by up to 1m sq ft of further offices on the north and south quays.

These follow-on schemes are at locations like Navigation Square (310,000 sq ft), Penrose Dock (250,000 sq ft), and Horgan’s Quay (c 300,000 sq ft, with Apple now moving in) and with more to come in developments of up to 16 storeys, among other mixed uses in what is, in effect, a new, long-anticipated city quarter.

City Quarter includes offices, bar/restaurants, hotel and parking

Listed this week as an investment is floor three of the Scott Tallon Walker-designed City Quarter building on Lapp’s Quay, guided at just under the €5m mark by estate agent David McCarthy of Lisney Cork.

Break out area - or, break out the piggy bank? You'll get a rent-roll of €430,990, or a 7.93% return

It has a gross floor area of c 20,000 sq ft, and a net lettable of 16,800 sq ft across five office suites, and is practically fully occupied, including by expanding serviced offices occupier Glandore Business Centre, which has further space on City Quarter’s fourth floor.

According to Mr McCarthy, the investment currently generates an income of €430,990 per annum (pa) with a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 4.75 years: offered as a single lot, it is guided at €4.95m reflecting a net initial yield (NIY) of 7.93%.

The agent says at the lot size, he expects good interest, given the dearth of good investment product, especially from investors who know the Cork market.

Floor three last transacted as part of a bigger sale, back in 2018. Then, a group of private investors led by advisors MC2 bought 38,000 sq ft of offices at City Quarter, with retail/restaurant and 229 of the double-basement’s 280 car parking spaces for a reported €14m sum – one of the biggest investment deals locally of that year.

Subsequently, the former Boardwalk bar/restaurant was sold separately to the Soho Bar Group, and is now trading as Tequila Jacks, while a new operator is in situ also in one of the boardwalk’s two coffee pods, by Clontarf St and bridge.

This sale of City Quarter’s floor three does not include dedicated parking spaces, but there is good availability in the vicinity, including spaces to lease, says the selling agent.

Occupiers in the five suites on floor three are Glandore Business Centre, paying €199,000 for 7,500 sq ft; Goodbody Stockbrokers paying €80,000 for 3,200 sq ft; law firm GJ Moloney Solicitors paying €85,000 pa for 3,500 sq ft; as well as NIB Travel and Cornmarket Group Finance Services Ltd.

Along with a boardwalk, coffee pods, parking, a 191-bed hotel, showroom/retail spaces and the offices, City Quarter was developed by Howard Holdings, on a site originally earmarked for apartments but Howard Holdings decided the site’s future was in other and higher-end uses.

Targeted rents in 2005 were €20 psf, vastly ahead of city rents at that time. Current headline rents in Grade A new offices are now over €30 psf, and average new rents in City Quarter are in the region of €24 psf.

Details: Lisney 021-4275079