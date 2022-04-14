Jenga-style Crow's Nest towers stacked in favour of student accommodation 

THE zany verticality of Cork city’s newest Jenga-like student accommodation is just one of a series of developments set to deliver more than 1,000 extra bed spaces in the city in time for the next academic year.

Bookings are already being taken for the three Victoria Cross tower blocks, designed by award-wining architectural firm McCullough Mulvin, and inspired by the honey-coloured, world-famous “tower houses” of the classic Tuscan hilltop town and UNESCO World Heritage site, San Gimignano.

Tower Houses of San Gimignano in Tuscany

The blocks, which have gaps between them to allow light and views through, have been built by University College Cork/Sisk and will add 255 beds to UCC’s existing student bed complement of c1300.

Crow's Nest student accommodation towers Picture: Denis Minihane

Also nearing completion is the larger, 554-bed €53m Bandon Road O’Mahony Pike-designed student accommodation complex, Ashlin house.

Des Riordan, associate director at Clancy Construction, the main contractors for the scheme on behalf of asset management firm Round Hill Capital, said they expect to have the five block 77-apartment complex “substantially completed in July” with a handover in late August and ready for a student intake for the upcoming academic year.

The development will be managed by Nido, a UK-based student accommodation provider already in situ at 145-bed Curraheen Point, formerly Gillan House on Farranlea Road, and who will also take charge of €12m Bróga House, a 280-bed student accommodation complex built by John Paul Construction at the site of the former Square Deal Furniture store on Washington Street.

Bróga House is also near completion and gearing up for the 2022/2023 student intake.

Slightly further down the development pipeline is Bmor Developments who are planning to deliver a 280-bed student accommodation facility on North Main Street for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Paul Irwin, Director at BMOR told the Irish Examiner: “Construction on North Main Street is well underway and we are on target to open August 2023.” The development will be operated by Mezzino, The Westwood in Galway (394 beds) and Highfield House in Dublin (290 beds).

Bmor CGI, North Main Street

Meanwhile Bellmount Developments, who have planning permission for a c€30m 243-bed student accommodation complex at the former Kellehers Auto Centre in Victoria Cross, hope to break ground on the 0.22 hectare site by the end of the year.

Séamus Kelleher of Bellmount said they have not yet appointed a construction firm but they hope to go to tender soon.

Artist's impression of proposed Bellmount Development, Victoria Cross

He said the huge boost to student bed numbers was “great for the city”.

“It takes people out of the housing rental market, which is a good thing,” he said.

Meanwhile what will be the largest student accommodation complex in the city, at the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on Carrigrohane ‘Straight’ Road, is this site is “progressing well and is on track for completion in Q3 2023”, said a spokesperson for Farrans, the construction company delivering the 623-bed student complex.

The 10-storey development will have a gross floor area of approximately 19,267 sq m and include an onsite gym and a sky lounge with views of the River Lee.